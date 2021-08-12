100 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 1921
Figures given out yesterday by the United States Census Bureau in Washington show that among the 1,440,000 persons residing in Maryland, there are 64,434 persons over 10 years of age who cannot read or write.
“School will open in Frederick City and in the county on September 1,” said Superintendent of Schools Palmer. “Notices have been sent to the trustees of all schools, asking them to see that the buildings are throughly renovated and put in a sanitary condition,” he added.
Reuben Hornsby, a veteran of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal and veteran of the Civil War, who has charge of the lock on the canal near Falling Waters for many years, has resigned to take effect September 1. He had an exciting war record, his most thrilling experience being in the James River when the Commodore Jones was blown up by the Confederates. Mr. Hornsby was hurled in the air and fell clear of the wreckage, and though wounded, he managed to keep afloat until he was rescued.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 1971
Miss Patti Taylor was crowned Queen Potomac III by Brunswick Mayor Jess Orndorff and Queen Potomac II Miss Sue Shepherd Wednesday night in ceremonies at Brunswick. Miss Taylor will reign over the third annual Brunswick River Festival. She won her crown by selling the greatest number of Brunswick Potomac Foundation membership cards.
A Frederick City Policeman, shot while checking a Pinewood Drive residence, has filed a $50,000 civil suit against the home resident. According to the suit filed with the Frederick County Circuit Court, the office was investigating and inspecting the residence on Feb. 3, 1970, when he was wounded in the left wrist by a pistol shot. The suit alleges the resident is “responsible for wounding” the officer by “wrongfully” firing the pistol. The officer said he was inspecting the house in accordance with instructions given him by his supervisors when he was wounded.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
