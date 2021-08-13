100 Years Ago
Aug. 13, 1921
A park where the tourists can camp for the night is an absolute necessity in the opinion of Charles Wertheimer. Such a thing is needed by the automobile traveling public, he stated, and would be a good advertisement for Frederick if located in or near this city. A park for the convenience of automobile tourists would not have to be more than a large, open space with plenty of good water where a party on a long automobile trip could stop and camp for the night.
Although the work was held up for a short time due to lack of materials needed, and with several days of bad weather that have made work almost impossible, the large, new agricultural building being erected on the Fairgrounds to replace the old frame building has taken shape and is well on the road to completion.
News from the Farms: The farmers of the county seemed to be divided on the question of whether the hawks are their friends or enemies. Some farmers think that all hawks are enemies and should be destroyed. Others seem partial to them.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 13, 1971
A government truck driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel and ran into the rear of another truck, and the impact forced the second truck off the right side of northbound U.S. 15, over a bank and cement abutment, and into Carroll Creek Thursday at 2:10 p.m., state police reported. Two occupants of the truck, which plunged into the creek, were treated for lacerations, abrasions and chipped teeth at Frederick Memorial Hospital after the accident, a hospital spokesman said.
Friday the 13th is a black day for at least 314 people in Frederick. Today is the last day of work for a large group of Army civilian employees at the United States Biological Defense Research Center at Fort Detrick.
Seven regional princesses will compete Saturday night at Governor Thomas Johnson High School for the title of Maryland Dairy Princess, as part of the two-day, Aug. 13-14, dairy princess pageant. One of the girls competing in the contest, which will be free to the public, is Frederick County’s princess, Gail Remsberg of Middletown.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 13, 2001
Three people died when a small plane crashed at the top of South Mountain late Saturday or early Sunday morning, leaving a pile of smoldering wreckage clumped along the Appalachian Trail. The identity of the victims, whose bodies were burned beyond recognition, had not been released by late Sunday night. The plane was a four-seat, single-engine Piper Arrow that was registered to a flying club from Fort Meade, Md. Authorities say the rainy, foggy weather may have been a factor in the crash.
The hikers who found the smoldering wreckage of the small plane Sunday along the Appalachian Trail were off-duty Idaho firefighters who were unable to do anything for the victims. “All of who work in firefighting, EMS, we like to have survivors,” said Monty Aarestad, 47, deputy chief of the Timberlake Fire Protection District in Athol, Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.