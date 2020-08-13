100 Years Ago
Aug. 13, 1920
A temporary lull in the market of refined sugars has resulted from the large shipments of foreign sugars pressing for sale, according to local dealers. The price of foreign sugars is quoted today as low as 20 cents wholesale so that the housewife in Frederick should be able to obtain good grades of the foreign product at about 22 to 23 cents a pound retail.
Another attempt was made on the life of former game warden Frank Smith of near Yellow Springs. This time an unknown person fired a revolver shot at his house and made good his escape. It is the third attempt that has been made on the life of Smith within the past ten days.
Infatuation of a middle-aged man, J. Ford Thompson, an artist, 52, Frederick, for sixteen-year-old Mary Anna Sneeringer, Emmitsburg, a girl of exceptional beauty, ended in tragedy Wednesday night on the banks of a stream near Emmitsburg. The bodies of Thompson and the girl were found side by side on the banks of Flat Run, about two miles from Emmitsburg. There was a bullet wound in the temple of each. Each clasped a revolver.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 13, 1970
A Frederick Barrack state trooper has been awarded the Superintendent’s Medal recognizing him as the top expert shot among state policemen, in this summer’s statewide pistol qualification. Tfc. James A. McDonald fired his .38 Special service revolver for a score of 300 possible points in qualifying for the award, the top State Police marksmanship medal.
The Potomac River Festival in Brunswick is well underway after the crowning of Queen Potomac II, Miss Sue Shepherd, 17, of East D Street, Brunswick. She was crowned at a dance in the American Legion Hall following a contest throughout the pre-festival season.
Edward F. Holter, chairman of the Frederick County Planning and Zoning Commission, has been appointed by Governor Marvin Mandel to serve a three-year term on the newly-created Maryland Health and Higher Education Facilities Authorities.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 13, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
"Infatuation of a middle-aged man...." OMG Guessing the family opposed this pairing??!
