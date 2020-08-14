100 Years Ago
Aug. 14, 1920
Odd co-incidents concerning the double tragedy near Emmitsburg when J. Ford Thompson, Frederick, and Mary Anna Sneeringer, Emmitsburg, shot themselves, are developing with a careful investigation. The suicide pact of the 52-year-old scholar, traveler and archeologist, and the pretty 16-year-old waitress of the Hotel Slagle, Emmitsburg, was put into effect exactly one year after Thompson first saw the girl who was to become his child sweetheart. Investigators are now less inclined to believe that the girl shot herself. There were no powder stains on her face, while Thompson’s face, that portion near the bullet hole, was peppered with powder.
All preparations have been completed for the Braddock picnic which will be held in Mercer’s grove near Clifton today. Prominent speaker will be present. The Middletown band will furnish the music. This is one of the county’s biggest picnics.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 14, 1970
Renewed interest in Fort Detrick has been expressed by the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, according to an announcement yesterday by U.S. Sen. Charles McC. Mathias. The senator, a Frederick native, pointed out that the first and essential step which must be taken is to obtain a commitment from the administration to transfer the facility.
Early action on the appointment of a permanent postmaster for the Frederick Post Office is hoped for now that the postal reform legislation has passed Congress and was signed this week by President Nixon.
The annual soil conservation cooperators’ meeting and barbecue was held last night at Gambrill State Park with about 700 farmers, families and guests from the Frederick and Catoctin Districts attending. Barbecued chicken for the joint meeting was prepared by the 10 supervisors of the two districts.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 14, 2000
The Experimental Aircraft Association is aimed at getting one million youths into the air by 2003. Big Brothers Big Sisters in Frederick joined that effort Saturday. A nationwide effort, EAA’s Young Eagle initiative is working toward the 100th anniversary of the Wright brothers’ first flight in Kitty Hawk, N.c., by giving youths 8 to 17 lifts at no charge.
Police in Frederick and Washington counties are investigating the discovery over the weekend of two unidentified bodies. A badly decomposed body was found Saturday evening near Thurmont, according to Maryland State Police in Frederick. Troopers said the body was discovered in woods along southbound U.S. 15 north of the Manor Area, Thurmont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.