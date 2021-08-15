100 Years Ago
Aug. 15, 1921
Benjamin F. Richards, a taxicab driver of Washington, was found crawling from a wooded area of the mountain between Catoctin Furnace and Thurmont, Saturday morning about 7 o'clock, with his hands bound behind him and in an exhausted condition. He said he had been beaten, robbed, bound with ropes and carried some distance into the woods and deserted by three men Thursday afternoon, whom he was conveying from Gettysburg to Washington. The men afterward took his taxi and went their way.
A cut in the salaries of Washington county schoolteachers, it is reported, is impending. The County School Board has invited the officers and members of the executive committee of the recently organized Washington County Teachers Association to a conference next week to discuss the salary question.
Several nights ago, or rather several mornings ago, just after the clock had struck 2, Sheriff William G. Wertenbaker was aroused from his slumbers by the violent ringing of his telephone bell. It was a farmer, living about 6 miles from Frederick, who urged the Sheriff to come to his place as quick as he could, as there was a man in his garage trying to crank his automobile and make off with it. When the sheriff and deputy arrived, they discovered the "cranking" was the exhaust on an engine belonging to a thrashing craft nearby. The man studied a little and then said, "I'm not afraid now." And the sheriff has 6 miles to go before he could reach a bed.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 15, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 15, 2001
Mayoral candidate Jennifer Dougherty has won the money chase in the Frederick election, according to campaign finance reports filed in Winchester Hall. The Democrat has raised $9,375 for her effort to become the city's first woman mayor.
A wayward bovine led police and a new animal control officer on a high-hoof chase through the streets of downtown Frederick late Monday night. It took 10 officers, pursuing the fast-moving animal in cars, 45 minutes to catch the young red bull calf, said Animal Control Sgt. Steven Fogle, speaking on behalf of Animal Control Officer Tami Stocker, on duty during the search for the runaway cow. The call began about 11 p.m. Monday when Maryland State Police got a call that a cow had fallen off the back of a truck and was loose on U.S. 15 South between West Patrick Street and Rosemont Avenue.
