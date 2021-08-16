100 Years Ago
Aug. 16, 1921
Mrs. Irene C. Biser, wife of Ira C. Biser, local coal dealer, filed with the election supervisors yesterday as a Republican candidate for the House of Delegates. She is the first woman to seek an office in the Republican camp, and her name will be placed on the ballot for the primary election with the other candidates who may file.
Laurel broke all local shipping records Saturday, when 41 cars were loaded with cantaloupes. Owing to high prices paid Friday, growers from various other towns came with loads, and for two hours streets leading to the loading yards were blocked with teams. Prices fell off nearly one-half from Friday on receipt of wires from various cities.
Following an illness of about four weeks, John D. Conard Jr., former sheriff of Frederick county and a business man of this city, died at his home on West Fourth street about 1 o’clock Monday. A carbuncle had developed on Mr. Conard’s back near the left shoulder blade, and from this he had been a great sufferer.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 16, 1971
Miss Linda Saathoff of Easton was named Maryland Dairy Princess Saturday night in ceremonies at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School. Miss Saathoff represented Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Worcester, Somerset and Wicomico counties. Runner-up was Miss Susan Wisner, Upperco, representing Baltimore and Hartford counties. Miss Gail Remsberg, Middletown, representing Frederick County, was named Miss Congeniality.
The first two stores of a 15-store $700,000 shopping center in Thurmont have been completed, and work began this week on a second grouping of four stores. The prospective shopping center, located on Church Street in Thurmont, will include a High’s Dairy Store, Union ‘76 service station, both now in operation; and a dry cleaner, beauty shop, restaurant and supermarket, all slated to begin construction this week.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 16, 2001
“Domestic partners” of Frederick Community College employees are now eligible for health and tuition reimbursement benefits, the school’s board of trustees decided Wednesday night.
Determined to curb sprawl on thousands of acres north and west of Frederick by changing the zoning, the Frederick County Planning Commission is going head-to-head with owners of properties standing to lose millions of dollars in value. A long, contentious public hearing was held Wednesday on the sweeping proposals. Plans include changing part of the U.S. 15 corridor from commercial to agricultural and, on a large area between Frederick and Gambrill State Park, changing the minimum acre size for each house from one to five.
American boys are suffering in a feminized school system geared for the ways girls learn, yet most educators don’t understand that males and females learn differently, author Michael Gurian told county educators Wednesday. As a result, the boys dropout rate is four times greater than that of girls, he said in his keynote speech to educators attending the Frederick County Public Schools summertime institute. Mr. Gurian is the author of the books “Boys and Girls Learn Differently” and “The Wonder of Boys.”
