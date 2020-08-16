100 Years Ago
Aug. 16, 1920
As far as Frederick county officers are concerned the double tragedy at Emmitsburg on Wednesday, when J. Ford Thompson, 52, artist, archeologist and Washington clubman, and Mary Anna Sneeringer, 16, committed suicide is closed. There will be no inquest, no investigation to show whether or not each killed themselves or whether Thompson shot his girl sweetheart and then committed suicide.
Just three weeks from today, dear friends, the schools open again. Picnics, cool plunges in the swimming holes and all the other joys of the good old summer-time will be over.
Indications point to a decided drop in the price of fresh vegetables this week. Recent rains have brought on tomatoes, potatoes, corn, lima beans and other garden products in abundance. The most decided drop is predicted in tomatoes and potatoes.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 16, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 16, 2000
As an Oct. 1 implementation date nears, advocates and foes of Maryland’s first-in-the-nation ballistic fingerprinting law are still squaring off over the merits of the legislation. “It’s full of questions. It has more holes in it than Clint Eastwood shoots bullets. And how they knew it when they passed it,” said Delegate Carmen Amedori, R-Carroll.
Two young Frederick boys were arrested Tuesday for throwing rocks at several vehicles on northbound U.S. 15 at Jefferson Street, according to Maryland State Police. Three vehicles were hit by rocks thrown from the Festival of Frederick shopping center parking lot, police said. No one was injured but the cars’ windshields and roofs were damaged.
