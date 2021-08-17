100 Years Ago
Aug. 17, 1921
Dogs raided a sheep pen where 16 were quartered on the farm of Frank W. Barnes, near Oak Orchard, about four miles from Liberty, early yesterday morning, killing three and mangling four. The dogs escaped, but the owner, it is said, is known. It is also said that the dogs are unlicensed.
It is predicted that something akin to a famine is going to prevail this country this winter, largely due to the fact that but little canned foods will be available and those, while they last, will be offered at high prices. Last winter, the demand for canned goods was slow for two reasons: The government dumped great quantities of canned goods, direct to consumer, at prices far below cost, and prices in the stores remained exorbitant. The result of all this was that the packers refused to contract for acreage and closed up their plants; vegetable and fruit growers accordingly did not plant their usual vegetable crops.
Two men were injured, one probably fatally, when a Blue Mountain Express Monday afternoon crashed into a truck containing two men and 10 or 12 convicts of whom they were in charge. The convicts escaped without injury. The truck struck by the train was being used for road repair work and contained besides the men about three tons of material.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 17, 1971
Congressman Goodloe Byron and County Commissioners Lawrence Dorsey and Donald Lewis Monday praised President Nixon’s proposals for improving the economy. “I am pleased by the President’s new action to curb inflation and spur the economy,” Byron said. “The wage-price freeze and other recommendations should bring the economic situation under better control.
A large skate caught by Nathan L. Haines of Walkersville Sunday afternoon at Deale on Herring Bay is an unusual catch for Haines. It was caught on a nine-inch spinning rod with eight-pound test line. Thirty-six inches wide, 24 inches in length, and with a 27-inch tail, the catch required over an hour to land.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 17, 2001
County school officials have spent more than $20 million since 1997 in providing schools and staffers with computers, cables and fiber optics. Administrators must now pay for replacing those same computers as they wear out, and it will cost millions more each year.
The search for a new Frederick police chief and chief operations officer will be delayed until at least January, when a new administration takes office, Mayor Jim Grimes said this week. In the meantime, the city will move forward with hiring a consulting firm to assess the Frederick Police Department.
Five crews of 20 firefighters from Maryland and Virginia national parks will deploy for a 14-day stint battling blazes on the West coast. Of the 100 firefighters who are meeting at Manassas Battlefield this morning, one is from Catoctin Mountain Park, one is from Antietam Battlefield, one is from the C&O Canal, and three are from Harpers Ferry, W.Va., said Don Boucher, regional fire management officer for the U.S. Park Service.
