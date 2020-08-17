100 Years Ago
Aug. 17, 1920
The body of George Disney, with two bullet holes in his abdomen, was found in a corn field yesterday afternoon a short distance from the general store of the M.J. Grove Lime Company at Lime Kiln Station. The ghastly discovery was made by two men, Daniel Fisher and John Wedge. It is believed that the body was hauled in a vehicle to the field and then dragged about 80 feet and left in a clump of bushes.
Electrocuted by a wire fence, which had been charged by a high tension wire, broken during the storm, Vernon Weaver, five-year-old son of Bruce Weaver, near Smithsburg, was yesterday afternoon found dead along the pike near his home. The youngster had walked along the fence of the pike to look at a huge willow tree, which had been blown down.
Frederick County has a population of 52,541, according to the completed figures of the 1920 census, and announced Monday in Washington. The figures represent a lost of 132 or 0.03 percent for Frederick County. In 1910, the county population was 52,673.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 17, 1970
Frederick Countians got the opportunity to view one of nature’s free shows last night, a partial eclipse of the moon. The eclipse came about 10:45 p.m. and lasted for about a half-hour.
A Frederick athlete took first place in the over-18-year-olds softball throw in the International Special Olympics Saturday at Soldiers Field, Chicago. Mary Schroyer of the Jeanne Bussard workshop tossed the softball 115 feet 5 inches. She was also seventh in the long jump with a leap of six feet. Darlene Loman of Johnsville was seventh in the softball throw in the 10-12-year-old group.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 17, 2000
An outpouring of public opposition has virtually doomed a proposal to close the county’s mountain roads in the Frederick City Watershed for the winter, County Commissioner Terre Roy Rhoderick said this week. The plan’s authors at the Frederick County Department of Public Works bowed to widespread dissent and put the plan on hold, at least temporarily.
A decision to seek public office isn’t usually made with the intention of becoming rich, local businesswoman Jennifer Dougherty said Wednesday. Ms. Dougherty was speaking at the first public meeting of a committee appointed to discuss whether the $30,000 salary for Frederick County commissioners should or shouldn’t be increased.
