100 Years Ago
Aug. 18, 1920
The cannon given to Frederick by the War Department has arrived here. Arrangements have not been made for placing it, but it will be placed in Schley Park. The cannon is said to be very large.
With 190 boats in operation between Cumberland and Georgetown and with 8 to 10 boats being loaded daily at the wharfs in Cumberland traffic on the C&O Canal is reported to be the heaviest that it has been for a number of years.
John Null, West Patrick street, has fallen victim to some practical joker. The latter threw a “monkey wrench” into the machinery of Mr. Null’s auto truck and when the auto was started the works were almost ruined. Now Mr. Null is on the look-out for the party who caused the trouble and is willing to give a reward in order to apprehend the guilty ones.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 18, 1970
A rail tanker filled with ammonia gas and parked at Miller Chemical Co., East South Street, sprung a leak shortly before noon Monday and residents afterward complained of illness and defoliation of plants in the area.
Lt. Paul W. Mossburg, head of the Frederick City Police Department Detective Bureau, was reportedly in critical condition at Frederick Memorial Hospital last night after suffering a heart attack.
“The Pride of the Maryland Dairy Industry” — seven lovely Area Dairy Princesses — vie at noon today in Frederick County — the Dairy Capital of Maryland — for the title of Maryland Dairy Princess.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 18, 2000
It was a hustle-bustle atmosphere Thursday afternoon at Frederick Municipal Airport as volunteers put finishing touches on the seventh annual event they called “the only air show in Maryland,” and one that has become “second to none” nationwide. A variety of acts and activities will punctuate this year’s show, Confederate Air Force wing leader LeRon Bielak said. A B-2 bomber and F-117 stealth fighter are expected to fly Saturday afternoon and surviving crew members of the Memphis Belle and Tuskegee Airmen will brief the public on their mission.
Eddie Eagle will fly again in Frederick County schools, if Sheriff Jim Hagy has anything to say about it. It’s been almost a year since school officials asked deputies not to use material from the National Rifle Association, including the Eddie Eagle mascot, when teaching gun safety to the county’s youngsters.
