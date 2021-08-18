100 Years Ago
Aug. 18, 1921
A suspended sentence of six months in the House of Correction and 15 lashes on his bare back was the sentence of Justice August T. Brust to Harry Wachter, tenant on the farm of George Young, near this city, at a hearing yesterday afternoon at which Wachter offered no defense to the charge of assault and battery on his wife.
Benjamin Richards, 38 years old, Washington taxi driver, who was found in the woods near Catoctin Furnace last Saturday morning, and who reported to the local authorities that his four Washington passengers had bound and deserted him in the woods on Thursday night was placed under arrest by Washington detectives Wednesday, charged with conspiracy in conjunction with the theft of the Buick taxi of Paul Robey, of Washington. Richards, a cripple, was arrested on evidence secured by the detectives from four residents in that vicinity.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 18, 1971
Frederick County is one of six slated for inspection by officials of the Office of Emergency Planning for damages caused by early August’s severe storms following President Nixon’s decision Tuesday to declare Maryland a major disaster area.
Frederick Shopper’s World, which plans to build a 10-acre shopping center on U.S. 40 and Waverley Road, asked the city Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday to waive screening and parking requirements for the project. The center, which is planned for opening in late spring or early summer of 1972, will have to reduce the total size of its buildings by 9,000 square feet if the request is turned down.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 18, 2001
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reported getting a call about 12:45 p.m. from employees at the FuncoLand store, saying that two men had just stolen two PlayStations. Minutes later, Sgt. Bill Johnson spotted the vehicle on Md. 85 near Grove Road, and attempted to stop it. However, it sped away and headed onto northbound Interstate 270 and eventually north on U.S. 15. Between Rosemont Avenue and Seventh Street, the vehicle crossed the median, forcing several motorists to take evasive action to avoid a collision. The suspect vehicle eventually started traveling south on U.S. 15 and collided with a cruiser driven by Deputy First Class William Folden.
The Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association says it will hold a special meeting to hear concerns of members who are uneasy about a planned merger with three other dairy co-ops. More than 400 of the co-op’s 1,600 farmers signed petitions demanding the special session. Randy Sowers, a Middletown dairy and egg farmer, said the proposed merger’s biggest partner, Land O’ Lakes Inc. of Arden Hills, Minn., won’t care whether his East Coast dairy operation turns a profit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.