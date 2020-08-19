100 Years Ago
Aug. 19, 1920
Women will vote in Maryland this fall for the first time. The election will be for President, United States Senator and Congressmen.
The Eighteenth Annual Farmers’ Fair, Horse Show and Tournament will begin today at Wildwood Park near Mt. Airy, and continue three days. A parade, headed by Chief Marshalls Clarence M. Murray and Harry N. Niles, and anumber of assistants on horseback, will form in the town and proceed to the grounds where the fair will formally be opened.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 19, 1970
A woman clerk nipped an armed robbery attempt in the bud Tuesday afternoon when she pulled a .38 caliber pistol from under the counter and chased four men from Fairall’s Liquor Store near Point of Rocks. The men exited in such a hurried fashion that one lost both shoes and 26 cents getting through the door, according to Tfc. John W. Reburn. Mrs. Amelia L. Young fired several shots at their fleeing tan Volkswagen.
Grisom Chatman of LeGore planted a round scalloped white squash and then a watermelon next to it. He came up with a green scalloped edge squash. Chatman said he never saw anything like it.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 19, 2000
The Islamic Society of Frederick recently got permission to teach their children in Orchard Grove Elementary School on Saturdays, beginning in late September or early October. The society had difficulty finding a place to school the children, who come from approximately 200 Frederick County Muslim families.
Before the golden fried chicken of today’s Utica Picnic could be passed among the hungry hordes, there was work to be done. It was the same story for the country ham, string beans, applesauce and everything else on the menu of the picnic that has been a part of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Utica community for close to 150 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.