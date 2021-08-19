100 Years Ago
Aug. 19, 1921
Actions against several persons involved in various events surrounding the escape of Grover Cleveland Bergdoll, millionaire Philadelphia draft dodger, was recommended to the House today by a majority of the special committee appointed to investigate the case. Samuel T. Ansell, former acting judge-advocate general and who as an attorney obtained the War Department’s permission for the release of Bergdoll from prison so that he might dig up an alleged pot of gold, should be debarred. Major Bruce Campbell, military counsel for the slacker, who, Mrs. Bergdoll charges, asked for $100,000 from her and obtained $5,000 “to fix higher-ups” so that her son might be released, was exonerated completely. That Bergdoll is writing a book about his escape from the American military authorities was revealed in the report.
Fifteen lashes on his back were administered to Harry Wachter by Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker at the jail yesterday morning as a part of the sentence imposed by Justice August T. Brust after Wachter had been convicted of beating his wife. “I got what I deserved, and I hold no grudge against anyone,” said Wachter when freed. “You have treated me fine, and I have nothing to complain about,” he added to the sheriff. “But somebody will pay for this,” he said to have declared as he walked from the cell.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 19, 1971
A Frederick County deputy sheriff has tendered his resignation to Sheriff Richard O. Baumgartner because of what he calls a lack of support for the sheriff’s office by the county commissioners. The resignation letter was released to the press and county commissioners Wednesday by Sheriff Baumgartner because of the sheriff’s belief that others in the department might resign in the near future over the same “frustrations.”
The future of Saint Joseph College for women in Emmitsburg depends largely on the outcome of the college Board of Trustees meeting in September, Sister Margaret Dougherty, the sixth president of the institution, told members of the Frederick Rotary Club yesterday. The speaker, who had the unenviable task of closing the 162-year-old school, explained to her audience that numerous groups have toured the scenic campus, expressing purchasing interest.
A total of 55 firms in Frederick County were found in violation of state wage and hour laws during the period Jan. 1, 1970, through June 30, 1971, according to the Maryland Department of Labor and Industry. The violations translated into $8,881.22 and involved 220 employees. Of the 55 firms in violation, 76 percent were retail establishments, 16 percent were service establishments, and 8 percent were labeled as “other industries.”
20 Years Ago
Aug. 19, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
