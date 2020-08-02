100 Years Ago
Aug. 2, 1920
Elmer Grimes, 26 years old, of near Thurmont, coming to this city yesterday afternoon on a motorcycle, was struck by an automobile while near Catoctin Furnace and had his left leg broken. It is said that two automobiles going toward Thurmont were racing and that Grimes was unable to avoid one of the rapidly-approaching machines. He was taken to the City Hospital for treatment.
The circus is here. The kiddies all went to bed early last night in order to be up when the big parade with the elephants and the other animals, march through the streets this morning preceding the big show of the afternoon.
Only hard work on the part of neighbors and the Independent Fire Company saved the barn and all of the buildings on the farm of Otis King, when his strawstack caught fire yesterday at noon. The origin of the fire is unknown. Children playing in the yard noticed smoke about the barn. King went to investigate and found the rick in the barnyard blazing.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 2, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 2, 2000
In what was expected to be a hotly contested mayor’s race, Councilman Carroll Jones easily defeated his opponent, Council Joe Harrington, in Brunswick City elections Tuesday night. About 30 percent of the city’s 2,400 registered voters turned out for the election, which explains why tallying the votes by hand took just over two hours.
The collision of a fire truck and a sport utility vehicle took the life of a Virginia woman and injured 10 people Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 15 south of Frederick. The Middletown fire truck, crossing the highway at Mountville Road, was on its way to a house fire when it was hit broadside by the Dodge Durango headed south on U.S. 15. The collision occurred less than two weeks after a crash at the same intersection that claimed the life of a Jefferson woman.
