100 Years Ago
Aug. 2, 1921
A large bank barn, wagon shed, corn crib, machine shed, four hog pens and a pump house on the farm of Eugene Sponseller, two and a half miles south of the city, tenanted by his son, Harling E. Sponseller, were destroyed by fire between 6 and 7 o’clock last evening. This year’s wheat and hay crop, a quantity of corn and some farming implements were also destroyed. The flames originated, it is supposed, from a gasoline engine in the pump house used to operate a milking machine. It is thought the engine backfired, setting the building on fire.
An idea of the heavy traffic on the road Sunday can be gained from the number of vehicles that passed along a given point on Maryland Boulevard, Braddock Heights, last evening. A resident counted 275 vehicles in one hour and 10 minutes, or from 7:50 until 9 p.m. Of this number, all were autos save about three teams.
That the manufacturers are making much livelier baseballs is the reason advanced by a majority of the Hustler squad for the heavy hitting in the national games this year. “Buck” Ramsey, of the squad, said that the pitchers were not able to break their curves over the pan. The balls being much tighter, he said, the covers are naturally much smoother, and as a result the pitchers cannot get a good grip on the balls for the curve.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 2, 1971
One of Frederick City’s foremost business institutions, operated continuously for almost 125 years under the same family name, is changing hands today. The M.R. Etchison & Son Funeral Home has been sold, effective today, to four Etchison employees for an undisclosed sum. The purchase was made by Frank R. Smith Jr., a partner in the firm since 1963 and associated with Etchisons since 1934; Donald M. Fadely, who joined Etchisons in 1948; Robert Wayne Keeney, employed by the firm since 1963; and Richard Curtis Cramer Basford, with the company since 1965. The name of the funeral home will remain the same, Smith said.
Two workmen at the home of Charles Brown on West All Saints Street had plenty of reading material for lunch breaks this week. Ray Forman and Floyd Lyles found, in taking up a carpet in the house, that it covered a cache of old newspapers, mostly local, dated in 1929.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 2, 2001
Serious crime in the city of Frederick increased 16 percent during the first six months of 2001, compared to the same period last year. The number of larcenies showed the sharpest jump, with 833 incidents investigated from January through June, which was 198 more than last year, according to a report released Wednesday morning by the Frederick Police Department.
A city task fore has recommended tackling Frederick’s “critical” parking problems by beefing up meter enforcement and hiking fines, as well as by quickly renovating the Church Street parking deck and building a fourth multi-level garage.
The Mason Cup Committee is presenting the Super Bowl of Marbles, “The Mason Cup,” supported by Marble King Inc. This world marbles championship will be at the Frederick County park in Middletown Aug. 4-5.
