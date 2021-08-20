100 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 1921
Another forest lookout tower has been established in the timber sections of northern Frederick county. The new tower, the property of the Western Maryland Railroad Company, is at Pen Mar and stands on the highest point of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Pen Mar station is considered one of the best in the district. A telephone line will be built to the station, the tower top encased in glass.
From the Classified ads: Wanted — A single man to do general farm work. Apply to Remsberg Bros., Lander, Md. Phone Brunswick 174-F-U. Wanted — Stenographer to work part time. Call phone 985 immediately. For sale — 18 pigs, 10 weeks old. Apply William D. MacKenzie, on Point of Rocks Road.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 1971
Jaycees Douglas Crum and James Burdette congratulated and welcomed the Jaycee Welcome Mat couple Art and Joyce Chandler of near Buffalo, New York, to Frederick. The couple was stopped on U.S. 15 Thursday afternoon by State Police Cpl. Cook, and after questioning by Jaycees, the two were treated to a reception, tour of Frederick, dinner and an evening of dancing.
A request for the city to enlarge its wastewater disposal plant and bill industry followed a statement Thursday by J. O’Neil Jenkins that “there is no way in God’s world” for him to keep his canning plant open if the city passes an ordinance forcing industry to pretreat its waste. Jenkins, accompanied by a lawyer and a consulting engineer, was among 50 businessmen and citizens who attended a public hearing held by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen to discuss the proposed ordinance.
Ground will be broken at 10 o’clock this morning for the addition to Linganore High School. The main features of the addition include a vocational education wing, classrooms, arts and sciences area, physical education and other facilities. The addition will include air conditioning.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 2001
Rescuers scaled a 150-foot rock face in Sugarloaf Mountain Park on Sunday and brought down a woman who was injured when she fell part of the way during a climb. A rock ledge and tree branches broke her fall, and “kept her from falling all the way,” said Kristy Fitzpatrick of the Advanced Technical Rescue team from Independent Hose Co. in Frederick.
ANNAPOLIS — For some Maryland educators, the back-to-school checklist this year includes a new item: Should they abandon school nicknames steeped in American Indian tradition? Prodded by the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs and the state school board, as many as 30 schools will be asked to decide whether to get rid of nicknames like Warriors, Braves and Redskins that some American Indians find offensive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.