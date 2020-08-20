100 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 1920
William O. Keller, president and manager of the Otho J. Keller Lime Company and one of the foremost business men of the county, died at his home in Buckeystown yesterday afternoon at 5:40 o’clock of general septicamia, 50 years old. The news of his death created a feeling of profound sorrow among his wide circle of friends and acquaintances.
Frederick will celebrate Labor Day this year in real holiday fashion. Arrangements have been made for the closing of practically all the business houses and stores in the city on that day, which falls on Monday, September 6. Most of the stores have joined in an agreement to close on that day. The banks are closed by legal proclamation. This will be the first time that Frederick has observed Labor Day in such a holiday fashion.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 1970
A federal judge has issued a summary judgment against the Department of Justice Wednesday for failing to produce affidavits requested by Frederick writer Harold Weisberg, Weisberg said Wednesday night. Weisberg has been seeking to procure affidavits used by the Department of Justice in extraditing James Earl Ray from Great Britain in connection with the Martin Luther King assassination. Weisberg is presently preparing a book on the assassination, he said, and needs remaining documents to complete his writing.
“Is there a doctor in the house?” has been the punch line of slapstick comedy for many years but the shortage of physicians in Frederick County is no laughing matter. Medically trained personnel are experiencing an increasingly difficult time in attempting to meet the medical demands of a county with a population of 84,000. Now practicing at various locations in the county are 67 doctors.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
