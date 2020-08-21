100 Years Ago
Aug. 21, 1920
The Washington County Fish and Game Protective Association has sent a telegram through its president, N. Bruce Armstrong, to the State Conservation Commission, Baltimore, protesting against the proposed removal of the State fish hatchery at Lewistown, Frederick county, to some point on the Patapsco river.
The first organization of ex-sheriffs in the state, and probably in the United States, was effected on Wednesday, when the living ex-sheriffs of Frederick county met together in a picnic on the Eugene Derr farm, along the Monocacy and formed an organization called “The Ex-Sheriffs’ Association of Frederick County.”
50 Years Ago
Aug. 21, 1970
The crackly voice over the walkie-talkie reported, “A ‘69 Rambler, red body, white top.” Tfc. Paul Sanders of the Maryland State Police, Barracks B, motioned the oncoming car to the side of the roadway, the fifth car that afternoon. Jaycee President Robert Smariga, accompanied by several fellow Jaycees, explained to the confused couple in the car that a road survey was being taken. The “little white lie” would prevent disappointment should the Jaycee “road surveyors” find the couple fail to meet qualifications. Jaycee John Gilbert whispered, “I think it’s a winner,” and Project Welcome Mat went into operation, offering the Toronto couple a two-day, all-expense paid vacation in historic Frederick.
From The Drumming Log, by Jim Gilford: Perseverance paid off for angler Robert Crummitt Tuesday afternoon. After trying all summer for a big fish, he finally tagged one in the Monocacy River near Jug Bridge. Bob’s catch weighed close to six pounds and measured on the long side of 24 inches. It was a carp. And while not large enough to go in a record book, it put up as much of a scrap as a trout or smallmouth of comparable size, probably more.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 21, 2000
The train tracks between Walkersville and Frederick were laid shortly after the Civil War, and area history and railroad buffs are working hard to keep the line alive. Recalling the days of the “Old West,” the Walkersville Southern Railroad offers tourists and locals alike the opportunity to be a part of a train robbery, a raid by Confederate soldiers or several other events.
A single-engine plane crashed in a field near Libertytown Sunday morning, sending the Virginia pilot to the hospital in serious condition. Walter Grooms, of Pleasant Valley, Va., was flying a Titan Tornado about 9:20 a.m. when it experienced some type of engine problem and crashed into a field along Fountain School Road, according to Maryland State Police.
