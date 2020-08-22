SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Aug. 22, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Aug 22, 1970
Crumland Farms, on Route 15 north of Frederick, will hold an open house to show off their new automated milking parlor and expanded milking operation. The farms, owned and operated by John M. Crum and his son, Denny, have expanded from a traditional county dairy operation to one of the largest commercial dairying operations in this section of the country.
In 1966 an industry began at 100 Grove Road in Frederick. Today, four years later, few local persons are aware of this economic youngster’s existence yet it has gained the attention of many national celebrities. The pitch modulator and precision instruments are among a few of the advancements found in the Micro-frets Corp. Carved totally from solid wood, Micro-frets correct tuning guitar is another first of the Frederick County industry. Celebrities using the Micro-frets instruments included the Tommy Cash Band, Lawrence Welk, Del Reeves, Statler Brothers, Tom Jones, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams Jr., Compton Brothers, Buddy Merrill, Carl Perkins and Tommy Lee.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 22, 2000
Brunswick Police Chief Phil O’Donnell resigned Monday after the city council, in an informal closed-door meeting last Thursday, split evenly on whether he should keep the job he took nearly four years ago, Brunswick officials said. “I think I deserved better than what they’ve given me,” Chief O’Donnell said in an interview Monday night.
The City of Frederick is busting at the seams lately, or at least browsing bigger sizes. This month alone, the Board of Aldermen introduced five annexation petitions totaling more than 262 acres and the Frederick Planning Commission signed off on a separate 180-acre annexation. The properties lay on the city’s eastern, western and northern borders and offer the potential for more industrial, commercial and residential growth.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1920
While attempting to make an arrest on North Market street near the Hotel Frederick, early yesterday morning. Policeman John Winpigler was struck and kicked in the face. In endeavoring to place nippers on his man the policeman became engaged in a tussle and both fell to the sidewalk. Winpigler pinned the man down but before he could get on the nippers three of his companions intervened and prevented the officer from holding the man.
Brunswick is the second largest town in Frederick county and Thurmont the third largest, according to the population of county towns announced in Washington Saturday. The population of Frederick, as previously announced, is 11,006. Brunswick has 3,905 people; Thurmont has 1,074 people.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 2000
Mohammed Mohiudden made a lot of friends in the 14 years he ran a gas station at the corner of South Jefferson and Pearl streets. They turned out in force Tuesday night to make a case to the Frederick Board of Zoning Appeals for granting variances to rebuild and improve the business shut down by a fire nearly seven months ago.
TIMONIUM — Sightings of red foxes are rising across the state and nation as woodlands gave way to urban sprawl, wildlife experts say. The animals are often enticed by open trash cans and the small mammals found in suburban backyards. Foxes are also being forced out of their habitats by a nationwide boom in the number of coyotes, the experts say. The two animals never share the same territory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.