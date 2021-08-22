SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Aug. 22, 1921
There was a sudden cessation of swimming and bathing in the Shenandoah river, near Harpers Ferry, last week when it became known that an alligator had escaped from a show and had crawled into the stream. Those with and without bathing suits made a frantic scramble for the shore, leaving the alligator in full control of the stream. “Snapper” Roderick, a well-known fisherman, was sent for, and the reptile was finally hooked and dragged ashore only slightly injured. It has been added to a museum at Harpers Ferry.
How many of the citizens of Frederick know there is an ordinance against congregating on any of the street corners of the city, and principally, the Square Corner? And how many know it is unlawful to expectorate on the sidewalks, as well as against the steps and on the side of buildings? Without a doubt, some who claim they don’t know about these laws and ordinances will soon find out, for complaints are coming into police headquarters rapidly.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 22, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 22, 2001
Baseball field space has become such a precious commodity in the growing town of Thurmont that the conflict surrounding it has resulted in court action. The presidents of two youth baseball leagues are battling it out in Frederick County courts, alleging harassment against each other and fighting publicly about what boils down to just grass and white chalk.
Gov. Thomas Johnson High School students are getting an extended summer vacation this year. TJ won’t be opening until Sept. 5. Aug. 27 is the official first day for all other county schools. The first day of school has been postponed at TJ because construction companies working on the school’s expansion and renovation need more time to finish the new heating and cooling systems, the sprinkler system and electrical improvements, said Ray Barnes, executive director for Frederick County Public Schools’ facilities services division.
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — The complex of fires that has threatened several homes in Leavenworth was 30 percent contained as temperatures fell and humidity rose. The Icicle Creek fire complex that has threatened Leavenworth was one of eight blazes that had burned more than 155,000 acres by Tuesday in Washington state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.