100 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1921
Reports to date indicate that Hood College will have by far the largest enrollment of its history when it opens its doors for the beginning of its twenty-ninth session on September 13. More than a capacity enrollment is expected in the fall. According to information given out at the registrar’s office yesterday, the enrollment for the present term has already reach 275, 20 more than last year’s total.
Stricken suddenly with apoplexy, Samuel Amos Urner, member of the insurance agency of Helfenstein and Urner, and a prominent Frederick resident, survived the attack for less than 8 hours, passing away about 4 o’clock Monday morning at the City Hospital where he had been removed. News of his death spread rapidly and came as a great shock to his relatives and friends, many of whom were unaware of his sudden illness.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1971
Investigating authorities reported that a mechanical failure in a wheel axle was the cause of Saturday’s derailment, which sent 22 cars of a 99-car Western Maryland Railroad coal train off the tracks at New Windsor in Carroll County. There were no injuries.
The state fire marshal attributed a fire at the Frederick Livestock Auction to arson after a blaze destroyed portions of the property Saturday at 3:26 p.m. All four Frederick fire companies responded to the blaze on South Street extended.
A/1c Timothy C. Heerd, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Heerd, is on duty at Korat Royal Thai AFB in Thailand. He is a vehicle operator assigned to a unit of the Pacific Air Forces and had been assigned to Pope AFT, North Carolina, before his overseas assignment. He is a 1969 graduate of Frederick High School.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 2001
A Georgia man wanted in a Virginia killing was arrested late Tuesday after fleeing a Frederick traffic stop on North Market Street and leading officers on a high-speed chase, officials said. The chase ended shortly after 11:30 p.m. near Md. 109 at the Montgomery County line. Inside the stolen car were a gun they believe may have been used in the slaying and a dead kitten that had been tortured, police said.
Not in my backyard. That’s what people are saying about a new site for the town of Mount Airy’s yard waste center, which Town Council member Laurie Hager announced months ago she wants moved out of her neighborhood. The center currently sits off of Rising Ridge Road. Grass clippings, leaves, garden trimmings and tree branches are collected four days a week and ground into mulch by Frederick County recycling workers.
Area shoppers gave the Frederick Ames department store a thumbs-up Wednesday for the good bargains they have come to expect, and they hoped the business will not suffer the fate of other stores scheduled to be closed. Ames recently announced closing 47 stores in 10 markets. But only one Maryland store in Salisbury will be closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.