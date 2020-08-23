100 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1920
While attempting to make an arrest on North Market street near the Hotel Frederick, early yesterday morning. Policeman John Winpigler was struck and kicked in the face. In endeavoring to place nippers on his man the policeman became engaged in a tussle and both fell to the sidewalk. Winpigler pinned the man down but before he could get on the nippers three of his companions intervened and prevented the officer from holding the man.
Brunswick is the second largest town in Frederick county and Thurmont the third largest, according to the population of county towns announced in Washington Saturday. The population of Frederick, as previously announced, is 11,006. Brunswick has 3,905 people; Thurmont has 1,074 people.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 2000
Mohammed Mohiudden made a lot of friends in the 14 years he ran a gas station at the corner of South Jefferson and Pearl streets. They turned out in force Tuesday night to make a case to the Frederick Board of Zoning Appeals for granting variances to rebuild and improve the business shut down by a fire nearly seven months ago.
TIMONIUM — Sightings of red foxes are rising across the state and nation as woodlands gave way to urban sprawl, wildlife experts say. The animals are often enticed by open trash cans and the small mammals found in suburban backyards. Foxes are also being forced out of their habitats by a nationwide boom in the number of coyotes, the experts say. The two animals never share the same territory.
