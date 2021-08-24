100 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1921
The ill-smelling skunks, accompanied by litters of their young, are playing in the streets of Jefferson, a hamlet near here, with daily regularity. Once this week, a half dozen or more gathered in the corridor of the Reformed church for play and were routed only after a half-hour’s effort in which gas masks and clubs playing leading roles. And Jefferson, because of a state game law, is helpless to rid itself of the nuisance. A game law, residents said, strongly forbids the killing skunks at this season, with the result that the polecats continue their annoying playfulness.
The corn canning season has been in the county in earnest. Last night, all three canning factories in the city were working until near midnight. And all have had a full force of hands engaged. All day yesterday, large wagons piled high with well-filled ears of sweet corn were seen passing along the streets of Frederick drawn by four horses.
Reports from all sections of Frederick county indicate that the early potato crop is a failure, according to County Agent P.A. Hauver, who attributes the failure to the prolonged drought. The late crop will be nothing extra, he believes. The late crop never does amount to anything, County Agent Hauver says.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1971
Come next Wednesday, Sept. 1, six now unemployed or underemployed residents will be working in new jobs added to the county payroll through the recently enacted federal Emergency Employment Act of 1971. Jobless Vietnam (Korea-Indochina) veterans will receive preference. All the jobs created will be at salaries commensurate with starting levels in the county, and although classified as temporary, will receive all benefits accruing to other county employees with the exception of state retirement.
Oliver Blackston, Frederick’s young black sculptor-artist currently searching for the funds he needs to enter the Maryland Institute of Art this fall, has received an unexpected promise of aid from clairvoyant Jeane Dixon. The promise of aid was made in a telephone conversation between Mrs. Dixon and Mrs. Exel Yingling, Adamstown, a close personal friend. “Jeane said that the young man shouldn’t worry, that he should enter the school and that he would be backed,” Mrs. Yingling said. “The aid will be given through Jeane’s Children to Children program.” Mrs. Dixon learned of Blackston’s situation after Mrs. Yingling sent her a recent News-Post story, which spoke of the needs of the young artist.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 2001
Good Morning! “The reason why worry kills more people than work is that more people worry than work.” — Robert Frost
A mischievous groundhog shut down power at Frederick Community College for several hours Thursday afternoon and gave up its life in the process. Allegheny Power crew members discovered the problem was in one of the transformer boxes on campus, and they opened it to do repairs only to find a burnt groundhog, said Marty Crabbs, the school’s vice president for administration. The repairmen told him that animals often burrow into transformer boxes and chew on the wiring inside.
It’s back to early mornings, homework and lugging books, musical instruments and sports equipment for thousands across the county. The big yellow “taxi” that takes children from the late mornings of summertime to getting up at the crack of dawn will be driving around neighborhood corners Monday as nearly 38,000 Frederick County students head back to school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.