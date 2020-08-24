100 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1920
There was a “corking time” down on the Baltimore pike just this side of Jug Bridge yesterday afternoon when a truck loaded with cork, intended for the Maryland State School for the Deaf, upset and cork scattered all over the road. The heavy truck was piled high with bales of sheet cork and also had ten bags of powdered cork which is to be used on constructing the walls of an ammonia plant at the deaf school.
Activated by a spirt of adventure, George Roderick, Herman Baublitz and Vickers Myers about 15 years old, of the Buckeystown Industrial school, took leave of the institution Sunday afternoon and were captured yesterday by Deputy Sheriff Morgan Runkles, near Lewistown. The lads were taken to the school last evening and after a lecture on the part of the deputy were turned over to Superintendent Gardner.
H. Dorsey Etchison, of this city, who has been on a six-weeks’ trip to the Northwest and the Pacific Coast, returned to his home sunday, being met at the train by a delegation of Odd Fellows of Frederick City Lodge, besides his family. “Yes, I am back in dear old Frederick, after a wonderful vision of the other side of the continent,” Etchison said in a statement to the crowd.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1970
Two California, Md., men were injured when their light plane crashed in a heavily wooded area on Braddock Mountain, two miles west of the Frederick County line. The plane faild to complete a turn in heavy fog and crashed Sunday morning.
Members of the Frederick Community College summer archeology course have turned their attention to assisting the county in the restoration of Rose Hill Manor. According to Carle Graffunder, FCC instructor, “Infra-red aerial photographs reveal the possibility of a number of other building existing during the early years of the Manor’s history.”
Tom Brunkow successfully defended his championship in the Frederick Tennis Club’s singles tournament at the Baker Park Courts. Brunkow whipped Terry Hershey in the finals 6-3, 6-0 and 6-2. Nancy Boller was the women’s singles winner, as she defeated Gail Quick by scores of 7-9, 7-5, 6-3.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 2000
Frederick has been asked to participate in the 2012 Olympics by the committee drafting a bid for the Baltimore-Washington area to host the games. If the bid succeeds, preliminary games in the 2012 Olympics will take place in Harry Grove Stadium, Brian Duncan, Frederick County director of economic development, told Mayor Jim Grimes and the Board of Aldermen on Wednesday. Frederick would be one of two preliminary rounds leading up to the final competition for medals, he said.
The new Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School opens Monday with all the other county schools. School officials spent $18.2 million designing, building and supplying the new school at 1799 Schifferstadt Blvd., and they produced a state-of-the-art school. The land purchase cost another $1.3 million.
