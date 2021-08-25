100 Years Ago
Aug. 25, 1921
Local fishermen are planning warfare against carp in the county streams. It is claimed that these fish have been eating and destroying whole spawns of fish of other species. It is said that their attacks upon bass have been especially vicious and that the waters of a number of streams are being rapidly depopulated. Members of the Frederick County Fish and Game Association have gotten in touch with fishermen of other states and have been informed that the same situation had to be faced by fishermen almost everywhere and that it was found necessary to exterminate the carp in order to protect the other fish. Extermination was accomplished by gigging.
Watermelons at 5 cents each and cantaloupes both large and sound for less than 3 cents each. That’s the price they were bringing yesterday in Baltimore, with approximately 250,000 watermelons tied up at the dock. The pier resembled a county fair. Men, women and children, who gathered there to take advantages of the low prices, sampled their bargains on the spot.
Schley Park fills a long-felt need in Frederick. It is a great thing to be able to give the youngsters a chance of becoming better men and women, and this is what the park does. Of course, it is as yet comparatively new and insufficiently equipped, but the sand box, the swings and the seesaws that are there are mighty popular as evidenced by the crowds that visit them daily.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 25, 1971
CeCe Herron of Walkersville placed ninth in women’s platform diving at the AAU National Swimming and Diving Championships in Houston this weekend. This qualifies her, along with other top 12 nationally-ranked divers, for the 1972 Olympic Trials to be held next summer.
The “Match” race between Dave Strickler and Bill Stiles was a “No Match” contest Friday night at the 75-80 Drag-A-Way in Monrovia. Strickler, in his ’72 Camaro “Old Reliable” proved that his car was just that, as he defeated Stiles, in his ’71 Duster, three in a row.
An estimated 20,900 students will return to Frederick County schools Sept. 7, and over one thousand teachers will be on hand to welcome them back. New schools — Green Valley and Myersville elementary schools — will be opened, while others will be on their way up in the year to come.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 25, 2001
The Krantz family farm, one of the last large, working farms in Frederick’s city limits, has been sold to developers. A developer from Leesburg, Virginia, paid $2.5 million for the 91-acre farm on Shookstown Road, according to county land records. “It’s the end of a dying era,” said Nancy Jean Moss, one of the four Krantz siblings who owned the farm that had been in the family since 1859.
Next summer, Fredericktonians will find ducks, not just in Baker Park but throughout the city as the Greater Frederick Advertising Federation launches a drive to benefit the federation’s scholarship fund and local charities. Similar to Chicago’s Cows on Parade and Baltimore’s Fish Out of Water, Frederick’s ducks will be placed throughout the city in a venture that organizers hope will involve residents, corporate and individual sponsors, and local artists. The artists will decorate the ducks in time for the flock’s planned migration to the city in June. At summer’s end, the “flock” will be sold in a public auction.
