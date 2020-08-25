100 Years Ago
Aug. 25, 1920
Augustus Rhoderick, Route No. 4 rural mail carrier, narrowly escaped serious injury yesterday morning when his wagon was struck by an automobile carrying a Pennsylvania license tag on the Jefferson pike. Rhoderick was thrown out and his mail sack fell on him. His conveyance was temporarily repaired at the home of Charles Boyer, and he was able to cover the route with a delay of about an hour and a half.
The Annan, Horner & Company property, in Emmitsburg, across from the railway station on the Frederick pike, has been selected as the site for the new high school in that place. The county school board purchased last week five acres of ground from this firm. Until the high school building is ready, the school board has rented the old Chronicle building on West Main street for temporary quarters. This building will be arranged for the children of the first five grades. The present school building will take care of the children from the sixth grade up, including the new high school courses to be offered this year.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 25, 1970
WASHINGTON — An ancient child killer and the infamous “Black Death” of the Middle Ages are making comebacks in ghetto areas and hippie-style communes, government health officials say. Diptheria outbreaks have been reported in Chicago, Miami, San Antonio and Elgin, Texas. Bubonic plague, which killed hundreds of thousands when it swept across Europe during the Middle Ages, has been reported in six Western states in the past five years.
At the 23rd Annual Convention of the National Association of Animal Breeders, held last week at Logan, Utah, Lewis Campbell was elected president during the reorganization of the board. He is manager of Maryland West Virginia Breeding Cooperatives with headquarters in Frederick. He is married and resides at Braddock Heights with his wife, Marie.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 25, 2000
A Frederick developer is planning luxury condominiums across from Baker Park expected to fetch about $300,000 a unit, a corporate official said Thursday. The proposed Baker View Condos, a three-story, 11-unit building off Delphey Alley and fronting North Bentz Street, is expected to draw fire from some nearby residents unhappy with the new bulky neighbor towering above their backyards. The Frederick Historic District will probably need assuaging, too.
One thing seems sure about statistics involving Frederick County Public Schools: The numbers are higher than the year before. About 700 more students will be attending school in the 2000-2001 year than attended last year, bringing total enrollment to about 36,800.
To Commissioner Ilona Hogan, the time is ripe for Frederick County to change the way it governs itself. “I don’t think this county government, with a committee of five making executive decisions, works in this day and age,” Ms. Hogan said. “We’re a horse-and-buggy operation in a dot-com age.” On Thursday, she asked county attorney John Mathias to draw up what’s needed for Frederick County to switch to the charter or code home rule form of government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.