100 Years Ago
Aug. 26, 1920
The ratification of the suffrage amendment, while giving to the women of Maryland the right to vote, does not also carry with it the obligation or privilege of serving on juries. In some of the Western states members of the opposite sex are already sitting in jury boxes and deciding cases but in Maryland, according to State’s Attorney Robert F. Leach Jr., there would have to be some additional legislation before they could serve.
Giving another graphic description of the looting and pillaging by revolutionary Chinese soldiers and telling of some of the hardships which have been endured by the people, Miss Marion P. Firor, daughter of Rev. and Mrs. M.L. Firor, of Burkittsville, this county, and a Reformed missionary to Yochow City, Hunan, China, has written to her mother detailing some of the events.
The annual picnic of the Libertytown Grange will be held today in Pine Mountain Park, one-half mile from Libertytown. Prominent speakers will deliver addresses on subjects relating to agriculture. Two games of baseball will be played by visiting teams. There will be dancing from three o’clock in the afternoon until midnight, music for which will be furnished by a select orchestra.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 26, 1970
More than half of the $3 million-plus State Roads projects for Frederick County will be completed by the end of September, but two bridge projects are being held up through the lack of steel — one over I-70 at Ridge Road and the bridge over relocated U.S. 15 at Route 97 near Emmitsburg.
Jo Anne Doody, a Maryland university sophomore, was crowned queen of the 22nd annual Montgomery County Fair by chairman Norman Mills Monday night. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Doody, who operate a dairy farm in Monrovia.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 26, 2000
Frederick County Public Schools open Monday, but some students will be attending the county’s private schools. St. John Regional Catholic School stars Monday, and Mother Seton School will have a half day of classes Monday and Tuesday.
Guy Whidden has no way of knowing the complete story behind the prayer book his father brought home from World War I, but that doesn’t quiet the imagination, or keep him from wanting to return the book to its origins. Mr. Whidden, 77, first received the book about 10 years ago from his mother who told him it had been given to his father by a fellow soldier during the Meuse-Argonne Campaign in France. The soldier had removed the book from a nun who died on the battlefield, Mr. Whidden was told. The book, which is written in French and has an 1878 copyright. “This prayerbook shouldn’t be here,” Guy Whidden said. “It should be with her family or church if no family exists.”
