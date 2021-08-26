100 Years Ago
Aug. 26, 1921
Cross-continent hiking continues to grow in popularity. Another couple on a walk from the Pacific coast to Washington arrived in this city yesterday afternoon. These hikers, Mr. and Mrs. Frank T. Johns, Portland, Oregon, informed a Post reporter that they left Portland April 1 and that the first leg of their hike took them southward to San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego. From San Diego they traveled eastward toward Washington. They were met with an exciting adventure while crossing a spur of the Cascade Range, in southern Oregon, when they were attacked by a pack of timber wolves and were compelled to climb a tree where they remained for five hours.
The Visitation Academy will resume its scholastic duties September 14. Later in the month, the Convent will have its diamond jubilee, the seventy-fifth anniversary of its founding.
With the completion of improvements that have been underway for some time, the recently discovered limestone cavern on the farm of Edward E. Hutzell, near Boonsboro, will be open to the public about September 1. The cavern, with its many chambers and passageways, has been thoroughly explored. The entrance has been enlarged, and a number of concrete walks have been laid. Where they obstruct a free passage, stalactites and stalagmites have been blasted away. The cavern later will be wired and lighted by electricity.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 26, 1971
A new system for checking on residents is being instituted at Catoctin View, the Housing Authority’s high rise for the aging, following the death Aug. 19 of a resident. Her body was not discovered until the morning of Aug. 21, when concerned relatives asked the manager to let them into her locked room.
All horses in Frederick County and throughout Maryland will be vaccinated against Venezuelan Equine Encephalomyelitis (VEE), the disease that has affected thousands of horses in Texas since sweeping up from Mexico in early July.
A 16-year-old Woodbine youth was the serious victim of a bizarre accident as he was mowing his stepfather’s lawn Wednesday. The mower blade apparently struck a metal or stone object, which shot into his heart, a hospital spokesman said. An X-ray taken at Frederick Memorial Hospital showed a metal or rock sliver less than an inch lodged inside his heart tissue. The teen was treated for bleeding from the punctured chest wound, given a unit of blood and transported to University Hospital in Baltimore. Officials said he was “doing okay.”
Hood College will begin a new academic year next week when approximately 560 students arrive on campus. Included among the new members of the student body will be eight men who will be attending the liberal arts college on a full-time basis. This brings the total number of men attending Hood to nine. Last January, Aldan Weinberg of Frederick became the first man to enter the college under its new policy to admit male day students in degree programs.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 26, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
