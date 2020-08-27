100 Years Ago
Aug. 27, 1920
The tomato-packing industry of Maryland, and especially the tomato grower, is facing a serious situation as the result of competition in the Middle and Far West, according to the results of an investigation made by Prof. P.C. Temple, of Maryland University, College Park, who has just returned from a tour of the Eastern Shore. Western growers can produce and market tomatoes for 25 cents a basket, while Maryland growers cannot afford to sell the vegetable for less than 40 or 50 cents.
Workmen engaged in excavating an embankment opposite the church on East All Saints street yesterday unearthed the bones of a man that had evidently been buried many years. The skull contained strands of black hair and the remains are supposed to be those of a white person. In the eye sockets of the skull were found two old-time half pennies. It is supposed the coins were placed on the yes of the dead person in accordance with a custom many years ago. It is believed the bones were part of an old burying ground. Nearly all of those buried there were taken up and reinterred in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Quite a number of persons viewed the bones before they were placed in a box for reburial.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 27, 1970
An armed bandit with a stocking on his head to mask his identity, held up a Frederick service station last night and escaped with about $72. Dwight Eichorn, on duty at the Highway Oil Company on East Patrick St., said that as he was on duty outside the station building, a young man, average height and weighing around 170 pounds, came up to him and brandished a pistol. Demanding money, the man took the $72 and ordered Eichorn into the building. The robber made Eichorn lie upon the floor and ordered him to count to 100.
The efforts of a Frederick square dance caller have resulted in a proclamation by Gov. Marvin Mandel of a “Maryland Square Dance Week.” Dave Mantell received a copy of the proclamation Wednesday which proclaims Square Dance Week Sept. 7 to 13.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 27, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
