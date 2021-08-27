100 Years Ago
Aug. 27, 1921
Work will begin immediately after the first of next month to improve Middletown in another way. This time by laying a combination concrete curb and gutter in front of all properties bordering on Main street, except where concrete curbs and gutters have already been laid.
After passing through what seemed to forecast an early fall, local citizens will rejoice to hear that the past several nights, which have been rather cool, were abnormal for this time of year. It is beginning to warm up slowly, and before long, the thermometer will be hovering around the 90-degree mark, the local weather man stated this morning.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 27, 1971
Until the time of Frederick County’s future acquisition of a second sanitary landfill to ease the present site on Reich’s Ford Road, Frederick County Health officials are finding it necessary to turn their back on unlawful health practices to avoid creation of a more serious problem as a result. “It’s like former President Teddy Roosevelt once said, one county official remarked, “you solve one social problem and create another.” The “problem” is that of illegal dumping, burning and littering in Frederick County.
Frederick County’s population as of the 1970 census was 84,927, an increase of 18.1 percent since 1960, according to a report issued Thursday by the Bureau of Census. The total population of Maryland is now 3,922,399, a growth rate of 26.5 percent since 1960.
New officers will be installed at the fourth annual banquet of the Mount Airy Sparklers Majorette group, to be held at the Mount Airy Firemen’s Activity Building. The Sparklers, coming off a successful year in which they brought home trophies from eight different parades, will also honor retiring officers of the organization. The group is also making plans for 1972 — its fifth year in existence.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 27, 2001
Oakdale Elementary School had a bit of bumpy start. Construction is not yet finished, and one of its buses had mechanical failure Monday morning, causing students to be five minutes late to class. But by 9:20 a.m., all was well for Oakdale students and for more than 37,000 other Frederick County students, school officials said.
YMCA President Dick Tokar resigned over the weekend in the midst of controversy over the organization’s day care programs. David Markoe, a former Frederick County school administrator, has been hired as interim president, the YMCA’s board of directors announced at a Sunday afternoon press conference.
