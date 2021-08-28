SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 1971
Take off your goggles, Snoopy. It’s not the Red Baron. C.C. Cannon, a licensed agricultural pilot for Air Enterprises Inc., has been swooping down over Frederick County, spraying corn fields against the corn blight with chemicals from the Miller Chemical Co. A number of countians have called state police to report a stunt flyer off course, a plane on fire, or a crash landing. The low-flying bi-plane was probably Cannon.
The Uniontown Academy, an authentic little red schoolhouse, will be dedicated Sunday as a museum and historic landmark by 14 Uniontown citizens who recently founded Historic Uniontown Inc. Mrs. Maud Haines, 87, owner of the schoolhouse and chairman of the board for Historic Uniontown Inc., will hand over the keys to Donald Hull, president of the corporation. The school was built in 1810 and deeded as an “English school” apparently for the English-speaking citizens who previously had sent their children to the German schools in the area.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 2001
David Schultz’s 11-acre farm off Old Receiver Road has been in his family for three generations, and someday, he would like to pass it on to his daughter. Recent talk from the Frederick County Planning Commission, however, has him worried his property’s value will erode if it loses its current residential zoning classification. His concerns are not unlike those of many of the other 303 property owners whose land just outside the city of Frederick is being considered for downzoning.
A move by a major company to Frederick will mean 250 jobs when its new headquarters is completed and an estimated 800 jobs during the next five years. Manekin LLC will break ground in October for the first building at its 66-acre Ballenger Creek Center off Ballenger Creek Pike for DebtWorks, which provides office support to national consumer counseling programs.
Alan Imhoff has steeped himself in civic life, serving as vice chairman of the city’s planning commission, on the board of directors of the city’s strategic planning initiative, as a homeowner association president, as PTA and PTSA officer, and as a member of various county and state task forces. Now he has set his sights on Frederick’s highest office: mayor.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 1921
Stating that the city’s water supply is extremely low, Mayor Gilmer Schley has issued a notice that sprinkling of streets and lawns is strictly prohibited until further notice. Property owners are requested to help conserve the water supply, especially at this time.
Taking exception to a remark, which he thought a bystander had made to his wife Saturday, R.F. Harrison, although walking with a crutch, gave the supposed offender an uppercut to the jaw with his fist. The latter then explained that the remarks had not been made to Mrs. Harrison but to a girl near her, who was known to him. Officer John Adams then placed Harrison under arrest, and he put $5 collateral for his appearance in police court this evening.
Caught between a dump cart and a clay bank at the tile works of the Asher Fire Proofing Co., Buckeystown, Saturday, Allen Orem, about 35 years old, was crushed so badly that he died about a half-hour after the accident. After being released from his position, it was stated that Orem started to walk away before he fell unconscious. Dr. T. Clyde Routson was summoned, but the man was so badly injured that he was beyond human aid.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 2001
With strains of “Shall We Gather by the River” playing, Lettie Shores, who routinely faced the raging river near her home in Point of Rocks, was laid to rest Tuesday. Mrs. Shores, respected for her knowledge of the Potomac River, died Friday night at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was 92. Although she had many offers over the years to move, Mrs. Shores refused to live anywhere else, said her son, Vernon Shores. The Potomac River was her life.
Getting back into the swing of things may be difficult if you’re a “normal” student. Try going back to school after more than 60 years. St. Catherine’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center residents, Mae Solomon, Kate Lohmann and Lillian O’Donnell, are taking turns this semester at Mount St. Mary’s College and Seminary, where they are enrolled in a class filled with mostly freshmen, to discuss political science. The senior students will not be graded, but they may participate in the class as observers.
Continuing his campaign against what he calls “secret meetings,” Frederick County Commissioner John L. Thompson Jr. lashed out Tuesday morning at his colleagues and once again boycotted another closed meeting. He said those in the meeting are seeking to develop a piece of land off U.S. 340 and are pushing for county water and sewer service to be extended to the property at taxpayers’ expense. Mr. Thompson called the other commissioners “hypocrites” for seeking to downzone several parcels of property to the north and west of the City of Frederick, while making backroom deals to develop farmland that could become “the new Md. 85 corridor.”
