100 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 1920
Another attempt, the fourth, was made a few nights ago to shoot from ambush Frank Smith, the former game warden of near Yellow Springs. Smith came to this city yesterday and reported the attempt to Deputy Sheriff Roscoe Mackley. He said he attributes the shooting to persons holding a grudge against him dating from the time he was energetic in running down violators of the game law. He said he has also caused feeling against him by collecting dog taxes in that neighborhood.
The award of the $1,000 offered by the county commissioners for the capture, dead or alive, of Clarence S. Wallace, the burglar-murderer of Leo M. Creager, Thurmont, will be taken up before the court. Distribution of the money has been pending for some months because of the fact that the county commissioners asked the court to determine who is entitled to the award.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 1970
The Housing Authority of Frederick City picked a name for the new high-rise apartments for senior citizens at their meeting Thursday. The apartments, located on Motter Avenue, will be known simply as “Catoctin View.”
Bruce Castle, of Fountaindale, near Middletown, planted the seed that produced an unusually large orange zinnia — it measured five inches across. Castle, a former employee of Happy Acres Nursery near Braddock, is now engaged in floral designing at the Blackstone Florists in Washington.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 2000
Baseball has been very, very good to Andree and Patrick Fee. The couple was married at Harry Grove Stadium on Saturday afternoon, confirming their love for each other and for the great American pastime. Mr. Fee, originally from Cleveland, Ohio, roots for the Indians, and Mrs. Fee dons a cap for the Orioles.
While a few of Buckingham School’s superintendents left unpleasant memories in the minds of the boys who went there, some agreed at a reunion Sunday their former home provided plenty of fond memories, too. “Oh, I enjoyed being with the fellows there,” Ernie Barchet, 86, said, of the school founded in 1898 for orphaned boys or youths whose parents could no longer care for them.
