SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 1970
Within the next 30 to 60 days, the city of Frederick will receive two new garbage packers that will help to alleviate the problem of the disposal of solid wastes. The State Department of Health issued an ultimatum to the city in early spring, stating that city officials must halt the burning of wastes by July 1, as open burning is a violation of state law.
There are 10,170 veterans in Frederick County and 516,000 in Maryland, according to Veterans Administration figures released today based on America’s 27.3 million former servicemen as of the beginning of 1970. World War II veterans make up the largest group of veterans with 5,590 from Frederick County and 283,000 from Maryland. Of the 2,360 Frederick County Korean Conflict veterans, 450 also served in World War II. Some 1,500 Frederick County veterans were in service during the Vietnam era, that is after Aug. 4, 1964.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 2000
A burning van with a body inside was found Monday morning by surveyors doing construction work at the Villages of Urbana. Employees reporting to work about 7:40 a.m. found the van still smoldering, can called 911, Maryland State Police said. The body of the occupant, who has not been identified, was found lying in the back seat of a 1994 Dodge Caravan, destroyed by the fire, said Detective Sgt. David Reichenbaugh.
Despite a few glitches, 37,203 Frederick County students were in their places, some with smiling faces, on Monday morning, the first day of school.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Aug. 30, 1920
Men and women of Frederick county of forty years of age and upward, who think themselves “old” and feel that their best days are behind them, that their period of usefulness has passed, and that their opportunities to “get rich” and succeed in life are gone, who heard Albert Edward Wiggam, scientist, editor, publicist and Columbia University lecturer, last night at the opening of Chautauqua found themselves “young” again after his hour and fifteen-minute address. “Age,” said Wiggam, “is a state of mind.”
The Junior Democratic Club of Frederick county was formally organized at a large and enthusiastic meeting of representative Democrats from all parts of the county at the Courthouse Saturday night.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 30, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 30, 2000
The Frederick County Commissioners shouldn’t receive a raise, according to the committee the commissioners appointed to study their salaries. In a 3-2 vote, the five-member panel voted Tuesday to support the commissioners’ current $30,000 salary, a rate set 10 years ago.
The old administration building at the Victor Cullen Academy in Sabillasville, formerly the State Sanitorum for tuberculosis patients, is among the most endangered places in Frederick County, according to a list of compiled by the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation from public nominations. The building, now vacant, may be one of the largest stone structures in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.