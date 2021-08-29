100 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 1921
Stating that the city's water supply is extremely low, Mayor Gilmer Schley has issued a notice that sprinkling of streets and lawns is strictly prohibited until further notice. Property owners are requested to help conserve the water supply, especially at this time.
Taking exception to a remark, which he thought a bystander had made to his wife Saturday, R.F. Harrison, although walking with a crutch, gave the supposed offender an uppercut to the jaw with his fist. The latter then explained that the remarks had not been made to Mrs. Harrison but to a girl near her, who was known to him. Officer John Adams then placed Harrison under arrest, and he put $5 collateral for his appearance in police court this evening.
Caught between a dump cart and a clay bank at the tile works of the Asher Fire Proofing Co., Buckeystown, Saturday, Allen Orem, about 35 years old, was crushed so badly that he died about a half-hour after the accident. After being released from his position, it was stated that Orem started to walk away before he fell unconscious. Dr. T. Clyde Routson was summoned, but the man was so badly injured that he was beyond human aid.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 2001
With strains of "Shall We Gather by the River" playing, Lettie Shores, who routinely faced the raging river near her home in Point of Rocks, was laid to rest Tuesday. Mrs. Shores, respected for her knowledge of the Potomac River, died Friday night at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was 92. Although she had many offers over the years to move, Mrs. Shores refused to live anywhere else, said her son, Vernon Shores. The Potomac River was her life.
Getting back into the swing of things may be difficult if you're a "normal" student. Try going back to school after more than 60 years. St. Catherine's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center residents, Mae Solomon, Kate Lohmann and Lillian O'Donnell, are taking turns this semester at Mount St. Mary's College and Seminary, where they are enrolled in a class filled with mostly freshmen, to discuss political science. The senior students will not be graded, but they may participate in the class as observers.
Continuing his campaign against what he calls "secret meetings," Frederick County Commissioner John L. Thompson Jr. lashed out Tuesday morning at his colleagues and once again boycotted another closed meeting. He said those in the meeting are seeking to develop a piece of land off U.S. 340 and are pushing for county water and sewer service to be extended to the property at taxpayers' expense. Mr. Thompson called the other commissioners "hypocrites" for seeking to downzone several parcels of property to the north and west of the City of Frederick, while making backroom deals to develop farmland that could become "the new Md. 85 corridor."
