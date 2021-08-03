100 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1921
The drought of the past six weeks was broken by a general rain that began about 3 o’clock yesterday morning and continued at intervals throughout the day. It was the first good soaking rain that has fallen since early in June, and it was of immense value to vegetation and crops. It will mean everything to corn, tomatoes and potatoes, notwithstanding the fact that all of these products have been curtailed by the drought.
Walter R. Butler, a lifer at Sing Sing, pardoned and released from this famous prison, New Year’s 1920, will appear in person at the Star Theatre this afternoon and tonight and lecture on life at Sing Sing, the Bertillon system of tracing criminals and the inside of a criminal’s career. Butler served almost 21 years in the pen. He suffered a paralytic stroke, and on account of his health as well as his record, he was granted a pardon on probation.
From the Seattle Times — A Virginia editor threatened to publish the name of a certain young man who was seen hugging and kissing a girl in the park unless his subscription to the paper was paid up in a week. Fifty-nine young men called and paid up the next day, while two even paid a year in advance.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1971
More subdivision development than ever before has been approved by the Frederick County Planning and Zoning Commission during the first six months of 1971, leading planners to predict a record year in subdivision approvals.
The plight of Rose Hill Manor is a sad one, according to guests and speakers at the Frederick Community College archeological open house held Saturday at the “dig site” of the former governor’s mansion. Mrs. Charles Sanner, a member of the Rose Hill Restoration Committee, reported progress on the restoration of the estate rich in Frederick County history has come to a “stalemate” as a result of apathy and lack of funds.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 2001
Today marks the 80th year with the Rosebud Perfume Co., in Woodsboro, but don’t expect Ethel Cutshall to be on the job. The 93-year-old, along with the other employees, will be gambling in Atlantic City. “Ethel has a wonderful attitude. She enjoys life,” said Vivian Smith Clipp, the self-described “whip-cracker” of the Main Street company best known for its Smith’s Rosebud Salve. The salve, sold in round tins, was formulated more than 100 years ago by Ms. Clipp’s grandfather, Dr. George F. Smith, who was also Ms. Cutshall’s uncle.
Math scores rose across the United States — and in Maryland for students taking last year’s National Assessment of Educational Progress tests, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Frederick County students participated in testing, but the government will not reveal individual county scores, according to a spokesman for Frederick County Public Schools.
Frederick has entered negotiations with a Rockville developer proposing a mixed-use complex on two lots in the heart of Carroll Creek Linear Park. City officials met with the developer in a closed-door meeting this week to begin hashing out the deal.
