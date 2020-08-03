100 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1920
The Great American Shows, which showed here all of last week on Freed’s lot for the benefit of the local baseball association, was largely attended each night. The carnival was one of the largest that has ever shown here. One educational feature was a slide show filled with skins, pelts, of Alaskan animals and dogs, horns and other trophies gotten int he cold Northwest. The show left here yesterday for Charles Town, W.Va.
News of Foxville: Miss Lottie Pryor, who spent several months in Youngstown, Ohio, has returned. Miss Pryor was accompanied by her cousin, Mrs. Flossie Challenberger, and sons Kenneth and Vinton, who will spend several weeks there. Services were held for the first time in the basement of the new Lutheran Church on Sunday. Mrs. Walter Merriman and daughter, Mrs. John Kelly, who spend sometime here, have returned to their homes in Washington.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1970
Four persons were killed over the weekend in separate accidents, including a fire, drowning, train and car accidents.
City and state police were kept busy over the weekend by a barrage of criminal and accident incidents around the area.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 2000
HANOVER — Move over, Pacific Northwest. Maryland now has its own version of the legendary Bigfoot. Construction workers fled the Arundel Mills mall construction site early Tuesday morning after they reportedly spotted a 12-foot-tall creature that left abnormally large footprints. Three workers said they were sleeping in their van when they were awakened by a towering animal running on two legs, Anne Arundel Police Sgt. Joseph E. Jordan said. Officer Nicholas DiPietro returned to the site with the workers were they discovered a 15- to 20-inch long footprint. But when the caught sight of the creature, they ran away again. DiPietro said he later spotted a large animal on a hill. He blew an air horn, but the creature sat motionless and silent, glaring at the officer for nearly a minute. It then ambled down the hill and disappeared.
The move to transform the old Carmack-Jay’s grocery store into a pavilion-style marketplace in downtown Frederick is gaining momentum with the developer expected to sign an agreement today to buy the city-owned property. Ameriken Inc., an international development firm with headquarters in Kenya, will buy the long-vacant North Market Street grocery store and adjacent parking for for $850,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.