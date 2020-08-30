100 Years Ago

Aug. 30, 1920

Men and women of Frederick county of forty years of age and upward, who think themselves "old" and feel that their best days are behind them, that their period of usefulness has passed, and that their opportunities to "get rich" and succeed in life are gone, who heard Albert Edward Wiggam, scientist, editor, publicist and Columbia University lecturer, last night at the opening of Chautauqua found themselves "young" again after his hour and fifteen-minute address. "Age," said Wiggam, "is a state of mind." 

The Junior Democratic Club of Frederick county was formally organized at a large and enthusiastic meeting of representative Democrats from all parts of the county at the Courthouse Saturday night. 

50 Years Ago

Aug. 30, 1970

This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.

20 Years Ago

Aug. 30, 2000

The Frederick County Commissioners shouldn't receive a raise, according to the committee the commissioners appointed to study their salaries. In a 3-2 vote, the five-member panel voted Tuesday to support the commissioners' current $30,000 salary, a rate set 10 years ago.

The old administration building at the Victor Cullen Academy in Sabillasville, formerly the State Sanitorum for tuberculosis patients, is among the most endangered places in Frederick County, according to a list of compiled by the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation from public nominations. The building, now vacant, may be one of the largest stone structures in the county.

