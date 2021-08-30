100 Years Ago
Aug. 30, 1921
An interesting evidence of pigeon reasoning was witnessed yesterday on the roof of the oleomargarine plant of the A.H. Kuhlman Company, Frederick road, near Baltimore. Hearing a peculiar flapping noise through the skylight, an official went up on the roof and found a pigeon stuck in some tar that had been melted by the hot sun. It was very weak and apparently had been a prisoner for two or three days. All around and near enough for it to reach were kernels of corn that other pigeons had brought to keep it alive. It took a half-hour to free the pigeon from the bed of tar, and it then flew off the roof to its home nearby.
Miss Helen Kieffer is the first “find” by instructors of the Maryland Art Institute Summer School, which is conducting a summer course in Hagerstown with Miss Edith Hoyt-Steward in charge. Miss Kieffer is said to be a genius and needs development. She is going to Paris for that training and will be chaperoned by Mrs. William Kealhofer. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John B. Kieffer and a niece of the Rev. Henri L.G. Kieffer, of this city.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 30, 1971
Fire and explosions destroyed Hiltner’s Furniture Store and injured four Frederick firemen on the 900 block of East Street within minutes after 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Donald Hiltner tentatively valued his stock losses at $200,000, and a spokesman for the Frederick Business Property Co., which owns the building, valued the structural loss in excess of $250,000.
Good Morning! Success is not always final. If you build a better mousetrap, nature will breed a smarter mouse.” — Sol Broad
20 Years Ago
Aug. 30, 2001
Frederick’s aldermen signaled support Wednesday for beefing up the city’s legal office with more attorneys, reversing Mayor Jim Grimes’ 4-month-old plan to save money with a slimmer legal staff.
Scientists at Fort Detrick are studying the devastating plum pox virus that was found 45 miles from Pennsylvania for the first time in this country two years ago and could spread to other areas. The virus may not kill a tree, but it causes a reduction in yield. Plums drop before they are ripe. It also transfers to other types of plants such as clover, but fruit trees are the main problem.
