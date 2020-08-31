100 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1920
While taking a bath yesterday morning about 10 o’clock. Ammon E. Cramer, proprietor of Cramer’s Palace of Music, was overcome by gas at his home on North Market street, and was rendered unconscious for about half an hour. A physician was summoned immediately and rendered first aid.
There are yet more worlds for American financiers to conquer. For south of the United States is the great continent of South America, sparsely settled, rich beyond conception and a veritable Pandora’s box of riches, not evils. “The Romance of South American Enterprise” was skillfully sketched last evening by Dr. J. Waldy Skinner, England, at the second night chautauqua performance in the Frederick Armory.
With maturing crops, the vegetable market in Frederick county is gradually returning to pre-war conditions. Potatoes, which during the war and the past winter commanded as high as $6 per bushel, sold yesterday on the streets at $1. Saturday, sweet corn was peddled on the street at two dozen for 25 cents to contrast to 80 cents a dozen early in the season.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1970
The Air Show at the Frederick Airport attracted a large crowd Sunday afternoon to watch exhibition flying by many pilots from the area put their planes through feats of skill and dexterity in the air.
Two persons died and 10 were injured in weekend accidents that included an accidental drowning, a motorcycle fatality and several automobile collisions.
A decision will be reached early this week on whether or not the Falcons will have to install an electric clock at McCurdy Field, the Commissioner of the Interstate Football League said last night. Frederick is the only team in the league without a clock and at a Board of Directors meeting last week decided not to buy one because they felt the city would provide a clock when the stadium is renovated, hopefully in the near future.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 2000
Police will continue to monitor activities in Thurmont parks and break up groups that are suspicious or causing a ruckus, despite citizen complaints that officers were harassing teens. Chief Neil Bechtol said he met with the eight-member police force after a town commissioner meeting several weeks ago to review complaints raised during the meeting on Aug. 2.
Tucked into the county school system’s building on Hayward Road is something totally different from the business offices that fill most of the structure. Entering the Science Center is like going to combination zoo and aquarium. Caged lizards, toads, crabs, snails, 8-inch cinnamon tarantulas and jars of one-celled organisms crowd the space.
