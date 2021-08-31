100 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1921
The remains of the first Frederick county youth to be killed in battle in World War, Clarence Armstrong, arrived in this city over the Pennsylvania Railroad yesterday evening at 6 o’clock. The body was taken to the home of the father of the dead soldier, S.C. Armstrong, on Park avenue. Young Armstrong was one of the first Frederick county men to arrive in France, and he was killed in action in northern France on July 15, 1918.
School bells will ring in the county again tomorrow, and boys and girls will be seen trudging back to school with lunch boxes in their hands and regretful looks in their eyes over the ending of the pleasant days of summer vacation.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1971
Damages from the Sunday afternoon fire at Hiltner’s furniture store on East Street may be closer to the million-dollar mark than originally expected, and another business in the Frederick Enterprises shopping complex has been unexpectedly hurt by the blaze. Donald Hiltner said Monday evening that estimates of loss of property and damages to his store, originally estimated at about one-half million dollars, may be twice that estimate.
Del. Wallace E. Hutton, former Frederick County Commissioner, warned county officials last weekend against a trend on the state level to erode local power. The delegate, a Democrat, traced legislation in the last session to show that the state government has stepped in where local governments have failed to act.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 2001
Frederick County will purchase the Maranatha Church of God building on Taney Avenue to use as a senior citizens center. The 3-acre site, with 120 parking spaces, will replace the cramped senior center at the Citizens Services building on North Market Street.
When Roger Barton saw a bird of prey sitting quietly under a tree by his house in Walkersville, he didn’t think of West Nile virus. As it turned out, the Coopers hawk that did not seem scared of Mr. Barton or his two small dogs had contracted the virus. The Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene on Thursday announced the results of testing on the bird and determined it was the first bird in Frederick County with the virus.
Shana Lehman and Krystle Berrigan, both students and athletes at Maryland School for the Deaf, had a Roman holiday of their own this summer. The pair, along with their coach, Nancy Benton, spent most of the summer at the 2001 World Games for the Deaf in Rome. The MSD trio was part of a U.S. contingency sporting 260 athletes. There were more than 3,000 athletes from around the world at the World Games.
