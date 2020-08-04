100 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 1920
Stephen Gaboria, of Carbondale, about 17 years old, is in the custody of Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker awaiting the coming of funds with which to be sent home. Deputy Roscue Macklin located the boy’s father, John Gaboria, over the telephone and the latter promised to forward money for the lad’s transportation homeward. Gaboria, the youth, had followed the Hagenbeck-Wallace circus from Carbondale to this city in the hope of securing employment with the big show.
Mathias Bartgis, who was adjudged sane and capable of attending to his business affairs by eleven out of twelve jurors Monday, was in this city yesterday selling blackberries. After disposing of his berries he purchased some food which he said would last him for several days and left on a late trolley car for home. He said was still living alone in the hayshed and was contented with life. He stated that he expected to make a trip to the mountain today and gather blackberries and huckleberries.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 1970
Highlighting Brunswick’s second annual Potomac River Festival this year will be a visit from television personality Ranger Hal at the Brunswick Elementary School to present a children’s program which will include a clown and three musicians.
The Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Department recently presented Congressman J. Glenn Beall with an honorary membership to the Fire Department in appreciation for his help with the Fire Prevention Contest at their carnival. Congressman Beall served as master of ceremonies for the contest.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 2000
Frederick’s aldermen struck down a zoning text amendment Thursday night that would have relaxed parking requirements, forcing the Frederick Presbyterian Church to take a new tack in its effort to build an addition to its downtown building. The aldermen voted 4-1 to kill the amendment offered by the Frederick Area Ministerial Association on behalf of the Presbyterians and other downtown congregations. The Rev. Larry Fogle, president of the association, said many downtown churches can never grow or make small improvements because of the inability to provide additional off-street parking.
Almost 100 people on a MARC train from Brunswick escaped injury Thursday when it struck a derailed car from an empty CSX freight train about a mile outside of Boyds.
The second annual Soul Food Festival will be Aug. 12 at Mullinix Park. Adelaide Hall, mother of Alderman Bill Hall, and Cynthia Lee will be honored as “Community Mothers of All Times.” There will be gospel music in addition to “soul” food.
"Mathias Bartgis, who was adjudged sane and capable of attending to his business affairs by eleven out of twelve jurors Monday, was in this city yesterday selling blackberries." Wow. Clearly that "eleven out of twelve" statistic would stick to this guy for life. Interview the twelfth, since it seems plenty odd/interesting s/he did not concur with eleven peers. It's just not enough to be declared sane. Let's follow him around.
