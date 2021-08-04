100 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 1921
Rain fell most of the day yesterday. The precipitation was unusually heavy, totaling 2.08 inches for the day. The previous day, 1.10 inches of rain fell, bringing the total for the two days to 3.18 inches. Yesterday was a day of rejoicing for the farmer who saw in the heavy downpour the salvation of his crops. But not so with the city chap. Umbrellas were rendered useless by the constant downpour, and many who ventured out without raincoats were soaked to the skin.
Classified ads: Seeger & Co., 45 South Market Street. We handle everything in the hardware line. Free delivery truck. Phone 100.
Best on Earth. Is what our customers say of our bread. It is wholesome, sweet as a nut and very nutritious. Besides it is carefully baked under the most sanitary conditions. A trial loaf will make you a steady customer. Schooler’s Bakery.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 1971
Flooding, the result of continuing heavy rains, Tuesday night resulted in damage throughout Frederick, Carroll and Montgomery counties. A flash flood warning was issued for parts of the Monocacy River drainage area. Md. 75 between New Market and Monrovia was covered with mud after waters of Bush Creek receded, according to a State Roads Commission spokesman. He added that Md. 355, south of Urbana, was temporarily flooded when Bennett Creek overflowed its banks.
Army Sp. 4 Robert L. Willard, 24, son of Mrs. Mary C. Willard and the late Robert L. Willard, was killed in action July 28, according to an announcement by the Department of Defense. Willard was killed while driving a military vehicle on a mission in Kien Giang province. The convoy came under enemy attack, and the Frederick soldier was killed instantly, the Pentagon said. Sp. 4 Willard had served in Unit 504 Signal Detachment of the 525 M.I. Group in South Vietnam since November 1970.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 2001
The Frederick County Commissioners might have convinced themselves that calling their posts “full-time jobs” helps justify a proposed $20,000 pay hike, but they would be hard pressed to find voters who buy it. A survey of county voters on the streets of Frederick failed to find a single person in support of the proposed salary increase from $30,000 to $50,000 a year, a nearly 57 percent raise.
“It hard working being No. 1.” Volunteers at the Independent Hose Company contend that the slogan on their new aerial platform says it all. On Friday night, the IHC placed into service a 2001 Emergency One aerial platform that exceeds national and local safety equipment standards. It will be dispatched as “Tower 1.”
