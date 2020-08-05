100 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 1920
A Frederick man is on the K. of C. pilgrimage to Metz. Charles B. Staley left for Baltimore yesterday morning to entrain for New York from where he will sail this morning with the pilgrims on the S.S. Leopoldina for Le Havre, France. This pilgrimage is being made to dedicate the Lafayette monument at Metz, which was presented by the Knights of Columbus to France. Mr. Staley will be on the trip for about 40 days.
Arthur M. Stokes, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. Harry Stokes, of Emmitsburg, who is now with the Schoen Steel Company, near Pittsburgh, Pa., has decided to take a chance at professional baseball and has signed a contract with the Detroit team of the American League. According to the contract, “Johnny” will not report for duty until the spring of 1921. Stokes has the distinction of being the first Emmitsburg boy to go up to the big league and his friends will be delighted to hear of his advancement.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 1970
Public hearings on legislation to establish the Chesapeake and Ohio National Historical Park will be held in Aug. 11 and 13 according to an announcement by Congressman J. Glenn Beall Jr. (R-Md. 6th). The proposed park would run through three counties of Representative Beall’s 6th Congressional — Frederick, Washington and Allegany — along with the eastern bank of the Potomac River.
The Thurmont Home Equipment Center suffered a $1,563 loss Monday night when burglars escaped with 11 chain saws. Robert K. Remsburg, owner of the tore, said this is the fifth time in as many years that his stock of chain saws had been taken. Similar incidents have occurred at other farm equipment outlets in the county, Remsburg said.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 2000
Nearly 24 years after Carroll Creek innundated Frederick in the Great Flood of ‘76, downtown property owners are still getting soaked — paying about $1.6 million for mandatory flood insurance since the city finished the Carroll Creek Flood Control Project. After spending more than $60 million and close to 20 years designing and constructing the levee and aqueduct system, bureaucratic blunders by the city and its engineering consultant prevent the FEMA from recognizing the improvement.
Move over Lance Armstrong. Cyclists in Tour des Trees love trees, and they’re willing to cycle 600 miles of hilly terrain to prove their devotion. More than 60 cyclists stopped at Libertytown Park around noon on Friday for a quick lunch before leaving for Rockville. The tour raises money for the International Society of Arboriculture Research Trust. It began in Williamsburg, Va., and ends in Baltimore.
