100 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 1921
Howard Thomas, a native of Hanover, Pennsylvania, and for many years a resident of Libertytown, this county, where he has followed the trade of a barber for 20 years or more, has his own peculiar ideas about the antemortem preparations a man ought to make for his own funeral — services, burial ‘n everything. He is 62 years old, expects to live to be a hundred but notwithstanding so many years of anticipated happiness on earth before reaching the end of life’s long journey. About 10 years ago, Thomas decided to make his own coffin, which he did. He then cut for himself a modest slab of slate on which he inscribed his name and date of birth. The coffin, which is made of cherry wood, is not to be upholstered. “All that I want is a pillow on which to rest my head,” he said.
Injured when she jumped from an automobile in which she was riding, after the car skidded on the slippery road, Mrs. Dell Barnes, of Baltimore, aged 25 years, underwent an operation at the Frederick City Hospital Wednesday afternoon at which time her right arm was amputated about two inches below the elbow.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 1971
Emergency crews worked into Wednesday afternoon opening a number of county roads flooded during Tuesday night’s storms until renewed rainfall forced a cessation of activities, according to County Roads Engineer William Fout. Tuesday’s storms resulted in power blackouts in the area east of the Monocacy River, according to a Potomac Edison spokesman. Power failures lasting from an hour to all night were reported in New Windsor, Unionville, Mount Airy, Damascus, Clarksburg, Hyattstown and New Market.
Dogs running loose continue to pose problems in Frederick County. The packs, numbering as many as 14 dogs, have slaughtered livestock, destroyed property and terrorized pedestrians.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.