100 Years Ago
Aug. 6, 1921
Chocolate bars may now be purchased in some of the stores in Frederick for 5 cents apiece. In others the price is still up. A reporter for The Post purchased a bar at one of the stands yesterday as a test and was charged 9 cents for the bar. No one would suppose that the nickel bar, conspicuous for its absence during the World War, has returned to stay.
Work on the unfinished link of a new stone road between Myersville and Wolfsville was begun yesterday under the direction of Marion G. Brandenburg. The unfinished link runs from Myersville to Middlepoint, a distance of 3 miles, the remainder of the way to Wolfsville, 4 miles, having previously been completed.
James T. Rison, formerly of Adamstown, this county, is being held in Washington to answer the charge of murder of his wife, Mrs. Regina Kneil Rison, a bride of five months. Rison made his home in Adamstown up to about two years ago and is well remembered in that section. He was a foreman on the B&O railroad. The murdered woman is said to have been his third wife.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 6, 1971
Jo Anne Doody, Monrovia, will compete in the Maryland Dairy Princess Contest to be held Aug. 13-14 at Governor Thomas Johnson High School. She will be the representative of the Anne Arundel, Charles, Prince Georges, Calvert, Montgomery, Howard and St. Mary’s counties area. Area 3, Frederick County, will be represented by Miss Gail Remsberg, Middletown.
Patricia Jo Wood, 15, Frederick County’s “mystery guest,” returned to her Adrian, Michigan, home Thursday night. It was the first time her mother, Mrs. Arthur Muck Jr., had seen her since she left home in March. The mystery began after Miss Wood was critically injured in an April 23 automobile accident near Frederick and told State Police she was “Madrigal Tropez,” 19, of Detroit. She had been hitchhiking with three other friends when the accident occurred.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 6, 2001
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Residents of the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama braced for drenching rainfall and the possibility of flooding Sunday as Tropical Storm Barry headed for land, slowly gaining strength as it plowed across the Gulf of Mexico.
One of every four adult Americans holds a college diploma, making this generation by far the best educated in history.
Eight days of digging in New Windsor near what is believed to be the home of Robert Strawbridge concluded Saturday. It was the second major excavation in the past two years. Mr. Strawbridge was the first Methodist preacher in Maryland — the first in the United States, according to some sources. He was said to have arrived here in 1760, and studies dating the trees of the wood for the house suggest it was built in 1756.
