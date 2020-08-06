100 Years Ago
Aug. 6, 1920
While fishing in the Potomac river near Harper’s Ferry Tuesday, Emery B. Shipley, this city, caught a fine bass weighing 5¾ pounds.
A fire probably caused by a live wire destroyed a shed on the Hood College farm last night about midnight. An alarm was turned in and the Uniteds and Juniors responded. By the time the companies arrived at the scene, the building was past saving, but the work of the United firemen saved the barn and all of the stock and crops.
The Company A armory is being entirely overhauled. Works on the bowling alleys has been completed. It is claimed by company officers that the alleys are now the finest in the city. The swimming pool is being repainted. The pool tables have also been repaired. A large force of hands is employed repairing the rifle range and other parts of the building.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 6, 1970
Charlie “King Kong” Keller will play baseball with the Oldtimers team against the Brunswick team of the Maryland State League in a game scheduled for the first day of the Potomac River Festival on Aug. 12. Keller, one of the most feared New York Yankee batters during the ’40s, is now one of the leading horse breeders in the nation.
A 57-year-old Frederick County man was crushed to death Wednesday after his tractor pinned him to the ground. Dead was John William Elkins Sr., Old Annapolis Road. The investigating State Policeman Tfc. Raymond P. Kamaf listed driver error (improper fence post pulling operations) as the probable cause.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 6, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.