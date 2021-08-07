SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1921
This date was a Saturday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1971
If the city “makes a concerted effort” to complete a series of steps to bring water and sewer facilities to the west end of Frederick, shoppers may be spending their money at Frederick Towne Mall right on schedule in the fall of 1972.
SPACE CENTER, Houston — The men of Apollo 15 said Friday in a news conference from space that the small rock, which they think may be original lunar crust, seemed almost to be waiting for them on a pedestal. “It was a small fragment sitting on top of a dark brown fragment, almost like a pedestal,” moon mission commander David R. Scott said. “It was there, apparently, waiting for us.”
You may have felt intimidated by 300 tractor trailers if you drove your “little” car into the Pure Oil Truck Stop for late night gas, but you need not have felt that way. As the saying goes, “If you have it, a truck brought it,” and for more than five years, Billy and Sally Walser and 63 employees have served those truckers who serve you. The truck stop on South Market extended offers gas, a restaurant, 15 rooms to rent, showers, a store, mechanic service and road service for cars as well as tractor trailers.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 2001
Using his fiery welder Monday, Bill Ramsburg hurriedly repaired a radiator in 90-plus-degree weather that felt more like 100 degrees in his Frederick shop. Eddie Shelton, who was delivering beer from an 18-wheeler to local businesses for Erwin Distributors, said, “I don’t look forward to it, but the job’s got to get done. We’re kinda used to it.”
About 100 people attended a candidate forum for the 11 Democrats seeking office in Frederick. For the most part, the candidates shared common views on the challenges facing the city, mostly issues of controlling growth, attracting high-paying jobs to the city and restoring public trust in City Hall and Frederick Police Department.
The Farmers and Mechanics Bank in the Frederick Shopping Center was held up Monday by a lone robber who gave a teller a note demanding money, said Detective Sgt. Bruce DeGrange of the Frederick Police Department. No weapon was displayed, and no one was injured.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Aug. 8, 1921
Four masked men, it is alleged, attempted to hold up a man and woman in an automobile late last night on the Baltimore state road a short distance this side of New Market. Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker was notified and, accompanied by Deputy Charles H. Klipp and Policemen Winpigler and Clem, made a quick trip to the spot. In the meantime, the persons alleged to have been held up and the masked men disappeared.
With the installation of about $68,000 worth of new machinery, one piece being a bread wrapping machine, and all the remainder in the cracker and cake department, the G.L. Baking Company, now under the management of E.P. Creller, a former Philadelphia man, is making rapid strides and faces a very bright future as one of the largest concerns of its kind in this section. W.H. Burhans, formerly connected with the Keebler Weyl Baking Company, of Philadelphia, as sales manager, reported here last Tuesday and took over that office at the local plant.
A loose electric wire at the upper part of West Main Street, Emmitsburg, nearly caused a serious accident last Saturday evening. Mr. and Mrs. Chas. Hess were driving to town, and when in front of Joseph Caldwell’s store, they received a shock when their horse was picked up and thrown back on top of their buggy. The loose wire caught the horse under the neck, and it was in a hanging position still attached to both poles. The force threw the horse in the air and back on the vehicle. The occupants were not injured.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 8, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 8, 2001
Associated Press — The heat wave spreading torrid temperatures from the Plains to the Northeast is taking a punishing toll, knocking out power for thousands and making life miserable for millions. Temperatures in the 90s and low 100s and stifling humidity created unbearable conditions Tuesday, and relief wasn’t expected in parts of the East until Friday.
Brunswick residents spoke up Tuesday night and told a Montgomery County developer looking to build in their city that they don’t want his 1,300 homes. In late February, the developer announced plans to build about 1,300 homes and a commercial center, including senior housing, on 500 acres just west of Brunswick, which now has a population of about 5,600.
Graphic images of aborted fetuses lined a portion of the Golden Mile Tuesday afternoon as anti-abortion activists staged a Frederick protest as part of a five-day event across the state. The display, they said, was to counteract the media’s reluctance to show the gruesome details of what happens to an aborted baby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.