100 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1920
Albert C. Rippeon, 21 years old, son of Howard Rippeon, West Fifth street was instantly killed, and Charles Bartholow, of North Bentz street, was badly bruised when a clay bank, ten or twelve feet high, under which they were working at the Maryland Brick and Supply plant caved in yesterday afternoon. Rippeon was knocked down and his body was completely covered. Bartholow was also knocked down and covered up to his neck. His head protruded and he was able to breathe.
T. L. De Land, formerly of Brunswick, now a Baltimore and Ohio Railroad detective in Philadelphia, found the life preserver from the ill-fated Lusitania, taken from the Delaware river several weeks ago. The preserver drifted with the winds and tides for five years and, according to calculations, entered the mouth of the Delaware river during the first week in July and drifted up the river until picked up by De Land.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1970
A massive air and land search continued Thursday for a young child who may have been purposely thrown from a car Wednesday night along Ball Road. State Police and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department with more than 50 volunteers, combed a large, dusty cornfield on the Irving Johnson farm near Ijamsville. The search was started Wednesday night when Johnson’s 10-year-old son reported seeing a boy “dropped over into their field by the driver of a blue car which then drove away at a high speed.” The five- or six-year-old boy had just a few clothes on and eluded the 10-year-old who chased after him.
A reapportionment of Frederick City’s 11 election precincts was called for last night by Alderman Ronald Young at a meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 2000
Visitors from as far away as Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom and France have been safeguarding the lives of Frederick County children and adults at area pools a good portion of this summer. Employed by Monrovia-based Century Pool Management Inc., which manages 33 public and private swimming pools in the county, the twenty-something guards agreed recently their work here has been enjoyable. One of the main reasons for hiring workers from abroad, Century’s general manager Tom Van Pelt said, is that many local teen-agers who would typically work as lifeguards during the summer months no longer have to.
The flamingoes have landed. Part of a unique fund-raiser started by Providence United Methodist Church, Kemptown, a flock of pink flamingoes could be landing in your neighborhood soon. The flock, totaling 24 of those ever-popular lawn ornaments, first arrived at the home of the church’s pastor, the Rev. Donna Herritt, early Saturday morning. She paid $25 to send them on to another home, and so the process will continue, helping to spread fun as well as raise money for the church’s building-improvement fund.
