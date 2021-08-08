100 Years Ago
Aug. 8, 1921
Four masked men, it is alleged, attempted to hold up a man and woman in an automobile late last night on the Baltimore state road a short distance this side of New Market. Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker was notified and accompanied by Deputy Charles H. Klipp and Policemen Winpigler and Clem made a quick trip to the spot. In the meantime, the persons alleged to have been held up and the masked men disappeared.
With the installation of about $68,000 worth of new machinery, one piece being a bread wrapping machine, and all the remainder in the cracker and cake department, the G.L. Baking Company, now under the management of E.P. Creller, a former Philadelphia man, is making rapid strides and faces a very bright future as one of the largest concerns of its kind in this section. W.H. Burhans, formerly connected with the Keebler Weyl Baking Company, of Philadelphia, as sales manager, reported here last Tuesday and took over that office at the local plant.
A loose electric wire at the upper part of West Main Street, Emmitsburg, nearly caused a serious accident last Saturday evening. Mr. and Mrs. Chas. Hess were driving to town and when in front of Joseph Caldwell's store they received a shock when their horse was picked up and thrown back on top of their buggy. The loose wire caught the horse under the neck and it was in a hanging position still attached to both poles, the force threw him in the air and back on the vehicle. The occupants were not injured.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 8, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 8, 2001
Associated Press — The heat wave spreading torrid temperatures from the Plains to the Northeast is taking a punishing toll, knocking out power for thousands and making life miserable for millions. Temperatures in the 90s and low 100s and stifling humidity created unbearable conditions Tuesday and relief wasn't expected in parts of the East until Friday.
Brunswick residents spoke up Tuesday night and told a Montgomery County developer looking to build in their city that they don't want his 1,300 homes. In late February, the developer announced plans to build about 1,300 homes and a commercial center, including senior housing, on 500 acres just west of Brunswick, which now has a population of about 5,600.
Graphic images of aborted fetuses lined a portion of the Golden Mile Tuesday afternoon as anti-abortion activists staged a Frederick protest as part of a five-day event across the state. The display, they said, was to counteract the media's reluctance to show the gruesome details of what happens to an aborted baby.
