SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Aug. 8, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 8, 1970
State Police urged all Ijamsville area residents to keep a look-out for the elusive youth who escaped an extensive search Friday along the Ijamsville Road by 150 volunteers. The youth is believed to have slipped out of a densely wooded area between the Ijamsville Road and Ball Road. This was the area in which the youth was sighted by a State trooper Friday morning. the boy was apparently abandoned Wednesday evening by someone in a dark blue car.
The county switchboard, which will be operational Aug. 17, will enable citizens to reach any office in Winchester Hall, the Courthouse or Montevue. Installation of the new telephone equipment began today, but switchboard operator Mrs. Neva Grossnickle began several weeks ago familiarizing herself with all Frederick County personnel and their jobs as well as organizing a directory for the more than 25 agencies included in the new system.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 8, 2000
The County school system may join an electricity cooperative created by an agreement with the City of Frederick, Frederick County government, Frederick Community College and Carroll County Public Schools; the purpose being to buy electricity in bulk, therefore more cheaply.
A Frederick resident is hoping mention of an old wagon trail in a 1890 deed will be enough to gain right-of-way access to her landlocked parcel of ground near the Frederick City Watershed. The old deed, which formed the subdivision known as Butlers (or Butters) Trouting Stream, described a “wagon road is hereby excepted through aforesaid lot (Lot 5) 15 feet wide for use of adjoining lots.”
N. Kenzie Smith and Sons belong to a vanishing species. Kenzie Smith and sons Chris and Kevin are clockmakers, men who work with their hands in a place filled with mechanical sound, but largely silent of human voices. Chimes and tick tocks reverberate in the Smiths’ shop at 119 East St., from grandfather clocks taller than men, clocks fashioned from polished dark wood, some of which were made before the American revolution.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 1920
What might have been a very serious fire on the Seeger farm, near New Midway Saturday afternoon, was averted by hard work on the part of neighbors who literally dragged a burning straw stack away from a stack of unthreshed wheat, the latter about 10 feet from the barn.
The deal in the sale of the Dahlgren estate on South Mountain, recently reported, for a Catholic institution, has failed to materialize and the place has not been sold, according to a recent report.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 2000
A proposal to close the county’s mountain roads in the Frederick City Watershed during the winter has hunters and hikers up in arms lambasting the county roads office for trying to take the Catoctin Mountains preserve away from them. If the Frederick County Commissioners approve the plan, locked gates will block about 10 miles of county roads with the first snow forecast.
The chance to save a familiar row of downtown facades has improved since the owner took steps to stabilize four buildings on the verge of collapse and slated for emergency demolition. The building owner, Maggie Kline, hired a construction company to build scaffolding to support the facade while the rear portions of the building are removed.
